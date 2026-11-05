Apapa Customs Generates N302bn in October, Seizes Cannabis Worth N196.13m

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated N302bn in October 2026, a 7.13% increase over September, and intercepted 437 sachets of cannabis sativa weighing 392.5kg with a duty paid value of N196.13m.

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated N302bn in revenue in October 2026, representing a month-on-month growth of approximately 7.13 per cent.

Nigeria Customs Generates Record Revenue

This figure is an increase of N20.16bn over the N282.79bn recorded in September 2026. The command's Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, announced the revenue in a statement on Thursday. He noted that the October collection marked another significant performance above the N300bn threshold. It follows the command's record-breaking collection of over N323bn in July 2026.

Also read Customs, Police, EFCC Move Against Smuggling, Illicit Financial Flows

The Customs Area Controller, Murtala Mu'azu, who assumed duty on 29 September 2026, told journalists that the performance reflects the command's continued drive to strengthen revenue generation while facilitating legitimate trade. He attributed the success to stakeholder engagement, operational efficiency and improved service delivery. Mu'azu said these efforts align with the policy thrust of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on consolidation, collaboration and innovation.

Stakeholder Engagement Drives Efficiency

In October, the command held a stakeholder engagement meeting with importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, shipping companies and terminal operators. The meeting addressed operational challenges including demand notice delays and cargo clearance bottlenecks. The CAC also embarked on courtesy visits to key stakeholders and strategic partners within the port community. These engagements were part of deliberate efforts to build bridges, strengthen institutional relationships and foster collaboration for a more conducive business environment.

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As part of measures to improve operational efficiency, the command intensified efforts to review and streamline the processing of Transire. Mu'azu explained that the initiative aims to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks, improve inter-departmental coordination and reduce processing time while retaining necessary compliance and control measures. He stated, Traders should not suffer the consequences of avoidable administrative lapses or delays.

We must identify challenges, address their root causes and adopt practical solutions that will promote seamless business operations, enhance service delivery and create a more efficient trading environment. In furtherance of this commitment, Mu'azu directed that cargo examinations must be conducted strictly in accordance with extant procedures and requisite documentation and authorisation. He cautioned officers against unwarranted, repetitive or unnecessary checks capable of frustrating legitimate business transactions.

Strict Enforcement Curbs Drug Smuggling

Officers have been charged to discharge their responsibilities promptly and professionally, without compromising compliance, revenue protection or national security. These directives are intended to ease cargo clearance, improve turnaround time and promote a more predictable trading environment while adhering strictly to the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Mu'azu also said the command is strengthening coordination among relevant departments and port stakeholders to address operational bottlenecks affecting cargo movement.

In the area of enforcement, officers intercepted a total of 437 sachets of cannabis sativa weighing 392.5 kilogrammes in two separate containers during the period under review. The seizures comprised 162 sachets weighing 125 kilogrammes in container number MSKU0486747 and 275 sachets weighing 267.5 kilogrammes in container number TEMU6149358. The combined Duty Paid Value of the seized narcotics stands at N196.13m. Mu'azu said the consignments were jointly examined with relevant sister agencies.

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This underscores the command's resolve to prevent the use of Nigeria's maritime gateway for illicit trade and to protect public health and national security. He reaffirmed the command's commitment to consolidating its revenue performance, strengthening enforcement and building stronger partnerships with stakeholders to improve port operations. He said, The command will continue to pursue a balanced approach that protects government revenue and national security while creating an enabling environment for legitimate trade and economic growth.