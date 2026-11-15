Aisha Yesufu Says NDC Will Meet Attacks With Equal Force Ahead of 2027 Election

NDC chieftain Aisha Yesufu says party members will defend themselves against attacks after political thugs disrupted a Peter Obi town hall in Lagos, as she expresses confidence ahead of the 2027 election.

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Aisha Yesufu, has warned that members of the party will no longer tolerate attacks on them, declaring that anyone who attacks them will be met with equal force as political tensions rise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aisha Yesufu Warns Against Attacks

Yesufu made the declaration during an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, days after suspected political thugs disrupted the party's town hall meeting for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Oregun, Lagos State. She said she was prepared for war because she wants peace, describing the right to defend her life as a fundamental right, a human right and a natural right that she will protect.

Also read 2027: Group Condemns Disrespect For National Anthem, Political Violence At NDC Town Hall

The comments followed the November 12 attack on the NDC's town hall meeting at Classique Event Centre in Oregun, Ikeja, where suspected political thugs reportedly disrupted preparations for the gathering involving Obi, his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the party's Lagos governorship candidate, Funso Doherty. Several attendees were injured during the incident, while vehicles were damaged and some journalists reportedly lost equipment. The meeting was later held after Obi arrived at the venue.

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Yesufu accused President Bola Tinubu and members of the All Progressives Congress of failing to speak out against previous attacks on opposition supporters, while questioning why the President had condemned the recent incident involving the NDC. Recalling attacks and threats allegedly made against opposition supporters in different parts of the country, Yesufu cited the killing of an NDC supporter in Enugu, whom she said was the only son of his mother.

She also referred to alleged threats against Obi in Benue State, in Edo State and in Abuja, questioning why Tinubu had not publicly condemned such incidents. According to her, the President's position that all was fair in politics had emboldened political violence, adding that opposition supporters had previously chosen not to retaliate because they wanted to maintain peace.

She said the time when some people thought they had a monopoly of violence and would unleash thugs who would kill, maim and destroy without consequences had passed, adding that the party would no longer accept such acts. Asked whether she was threatening to respond to violence with violence, the NDC chieftain denied threatening to initiate violence, insisting that her comments were about defending herself and other party members against attacks.

She said anyone who comes to attack them will be met with equal force, stressing that she was not threatening violence but threatening that she was going to defend herself. The Lagos State chapter of the APC and the party's presidential campaign council denied involvement in the attack and called for the perpetrators to be arrested.

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Tinubu Condemns Political Violence

Tinubu also condemned violence at political events and directed security agencies to tackle political thuggery, stressing that all candidates and political parties should be allowed to campaign without intimidation. In a statement on Friday, Tinubu said political campaigns should focus on issues and ideas that promote public welfare, adding that all parties and candidates should be free to campaign anywhere in the country without fear or intimidation.

Reacting to the attacks, Yesufu said the period when politicians could deploy thugs against their opponents without consequences was over, and that if Tinubu wanted to turn a new leaf, he should ensure there was peace. On the 2027 elections, Yesufu expressed confidence that Nigerians would ensure the Independent National Electoral Commission conducts a credible exercise, despite her reservations about the electoral body.

She said the Peter Obi camp had greater hope of winning the 2027 election than it did in 2023, adding that they would not allow their supporters to be intimidated. She described the party as peace-loving people who would not take nonsense from anybody, and said the NDC was more confident of its chances than it was during the 2023 general election.

NDC Focuses On 2027 Election Integrity

Yesufu said the party was more concerned about protecting its votes than winning the election, insisting that its victory must not be undermined through rigging. She said winning was not their problem, and that the main issue was ensuring that when they win, nobody, born of man or woman, would rig their election.