The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Abdullahi, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the commission, over alleged money laundering offences involving more than N500 billion. The arrest was made in Abuja yesterday.

He was arrested in Abuja yesterday by the anti-graft agency over alleged money laundering offences involving more than N500 billion. Abdullahi was being detained for allegedly laundering more that N500 billion.

He was appointed the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the commission in October 2023. In a petition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last December, a civil society organisation – Network Against Corruption and Drug Trafficking (NACAT), alleged corruption in the commission. Copies of the petition were sent to the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The CSO alleged that the ECN DG was engaging in a ‘well-coordinated and brazen scheme’ involving the illegal award and payment of solar streetlight contracts worth several hundreds of millions to five companies allegedly owned and controlled by the same individuals. They, companies, shared similar addresses in Abuja and allegedly had the same directors. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period.

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EFCC Abdullahi Money Laundering Corruption Solar Streetlight Contracts Anti-Graft Agency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Network Against Corruption And Drug Traffickin Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Relate Nigeria US Dollars Acquire Premium Domains

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