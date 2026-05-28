Anthropic Surpasses OpenAI with $965 Billion Valuation After Record $65 Billion Funding Round

AI safety-focused company Anthropic has secured a historic $65 billion investment, valuing the creator of Claude at $965 billion and cementing its status as a leading AI powerhouse ahead of rivals. The round, backed by top VCs and cloud giants, will fuel enterprise expansion and next-gen model development, even as the firm engages in a major legal battle with the Pentagon over AI access and safety.

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced on Thursday a monumental $65 billion funding round, catapulting its valuation to $965 billion and securing its position as a dominant force in the industry, surpassing its primary competitor OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

This staggering financial milestone, one of the largest in venture capital history, underscores the immense investor confidence in Anthropic's technology and its strategic market approach. The round was spearheaded by prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firms including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital, and also incorporated $15 billion in prior commitments from major cloud service providers, notably a $5 billion investment from Amazon.

Strategic participation also came from leading semiconductor manufacturers Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix, whose advanced memory chips are fundamental to the operation of large-scale AI models. This influx of capital will fuel Anthropic's ambitious goals of expanding its flagship Claude AI model's deployment across global enterprises, maintaining its position at the forefront of AI research, and scaling its infrastructure to meet unprecedented demand. Anthropic's ascent to a near-trillion-dollar valuation marks a significant shift in the competitive AI landscape.

Unlike OpenAI, which initially targeted the general public with products like ChatGPT, Anthropic deliberately focused on the enterprise sector, providing businesses with secure, customizable, and reliable generative AI solutions. This B2B-centric strategy, combined with a foundational emphasis on AI safety and alignment-a credo born from its origins as a splinter group from OpenAI-has resonated strongly with corporate clients and cautious investors alike.

The company, under the leadership of CEO Dario Amodei, has cultivated a reputation for developing state-of-the-art models with exceptional coding capabilities and robust guardrails. The new funding will accelerate this trajectory, allowing Anthropic to further develop its next-generation model, codenamed Mythos, which is being lauded for its advanced cybersecurity features and will be selectively distributed to trusted security partners rather than publicly released.

Despite its financial triumph, Anthropic is concurrently navigating a complex and high-stakes legal confrontation with the U.S. Department of Defense. The company has sued the Pentagon after being designated as a supply chain risk under a presidential executive order, a label that effectively bars it from certain government contracts.

Anthropic has characterized this designation as an unconstitutional act of retaliation for its steadfast refusal to grant the military unrestricted access to its core AI models, a stance aligned with its safety-first principles. This clash highlights the growing tension between innovative AI firms and government authorities over issues of national security, corporate autonomy, and the ethical deployment of powerful dual-use technologies. The outcome of this dispute could set a critical precedent for how advanced AI companies interact with defense agencies.

Furthermore, the broader market anticipates that both Anthropic and OpenAI may pursue public listings as early as this year, potentially joining Elon Musk's xAI, which merged with SpaceX and is targeting a historic $1.75 trillion IPO in June, setting the stage for a new era of competition and consolidation in the artificial intelligence sector





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Anthropic Funding Valuation Openai Claude Artificial Intelligence Enterprise AI AI Safety Silicon Valley Venture Capital IPO Legal Dispute Pentagon Supremacy

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