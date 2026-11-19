Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in the largest stock market debut on record, and its shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

Anthropic shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after the AI giant raised $81.3 billion in a record-breaking initial public offering. The company priced its shares at $83 on Wednesday, above its expected range, and sold 980 million shares.

About 956 million of those were new shares and the rest came from existing shareholders. Anthropic itself will receive about $79.4 billion. The pricing values the maker of the Claude chatbot at about $1.5 trillion, including employee stock options and restricted shares. The debut marks a milestone in the AI boom.

Also read Anthropic valued at $1.5tn ahead of stock market debut

Anthropic Becomes First AI Giant on Wall Street

A company founded five years ago by OpenAI defectors worried about AI safety has become the first of the leading model developers to list on Wall Street. Its valuation rivals decades-old tech brands. The listing, under the ticker ANT, gives ordinary investors their first chance to bet directly on a stand-alone AI giant.

Today puts the company in a stronger financial position, and in doing so, only strengthens our resolve to do the right thing, chief executive Dario Amodei said at the Nasdaq in New York's Times Square. He underlined the company's priority of promoting safe AI. Newly listed shares do not start publicly trading at the opening bell. Nasdaq and the lead investment banks first gather buy and sell orders, a process that can take several hours for a large listing.

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The offering surpasses the $75 billion that Elon Musk's SpaceX raised in its June IPO at a valuation of $1.77 trillion. SpaceX's total ultimately rose to $86 billion after its underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares. Anthropic has granted its underwriters an option to buy up to 147 million more shares, which would lift its total to about $93.5 billion.

Strong Demand Defies Recent Tech Stock Slump

Demand seems to be outstripping supply of this newly publicly traded company, Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management told AFP. This may be the breath of fresh air that the tech trade needed to move beyond the fog of artificial intelligence that we've been living in for the last couple of weeks, he added. The strong demand comes even as AI stocks have swung sharply, with investors questioning whether heavy spending on the technology will pay off.

Nvidia, the chip giant at the centre of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic and dozens of other AI companies, has been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after a reported affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence to be a Chinese spy. Earlier estimates had put Anthropic's valuation as high as $2 trillion, but they fell as AI stocks slid on Wall Street in recent months.

Revenue Surges as Claude Models Gain Traction

Anthropic's Claude models are among the most powerful in the world, hailed for their problem-solving potential but also feared for their capacity to destabilise societies and replace human workers. The five-year-old company's revenue has surged at a pace few US companies have ever matched, reaching $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. Much of that revenue comes from customers paying to use its AI models for computer coding.

Amodei and his sister Daniela, the company's president, founded Anthropic with several colleagues in 2021 after leaving ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Anthropic's IPO filing goes into extensive detail on the risks of the technology, reflecting the company's focus on safety even as it builds ever more powerful models. It warns that advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society if not developed and deployed responsibly.

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Critics and Protesters Target Anthropic Listing

US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised the listing on X, saying the company fails to answer for the potential threats to Americans' retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry. About a dozen protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq in New York's Times Square on Thursday, chanting: Why you doing IPO? This AI bubble's about to blow! The company said the offering comprises 980 million shares of its Class A common stock.

It is selling 956,351,354 shares, and the remaining 23,648,646 are held by certain existing shareholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, under the symbol ANT. The offering is expected to close on November 20, subject to customary closing conditions. Anthropic also said it had granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147 million shares of its Class A common stock.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of this prospectus will be available from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC when published.

Today's announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction, Anthropic said. An earlier IPO filing indicated plans to raise up to $69.3 billion through the sale of about 866.7 million shares at between $70 and $80 each.

The withdrawn filing also indicated that seven technology companies had agreed to invest $26 billion in Anthropic through a private placement. The companies are Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The record debut caps a tumultuous period for AI stocks and sets the stage for one of the most closely watched trading sessions on Wall Street this year.