Anthony Sani Defends Tinubu Economic Reforms And 2027 Prospects

Anthony Sani defends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu economic reforms arguing hardship is national not regional and predicts re-election based on zoning and lack of alternatives.

Anthony Sani former national publicity secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum has publicly defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu economic reforms against claims of regional rejection. He stated that the current hardship arising from high cost of living is a national issue rather than a specific indicator of political dissatisfaction in Northern Nigeria.

Rejecting Regional Blame For Economic Hardship

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja Anthony Sani maintained that the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians are not peculiar to the North. He questioned why the burden of high prices was increasingly portrayed as affecting only one part of the country while ignoring the nationwide scope of the crisis.

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Sani argued that interpreting economic pain as evidence of growing regional rejection of the President is flawed logic. He emphasized that the hardship is an exclusive preserve of no single region but a shared challenge requiring collective understanding and patience from all citizens across the federation.

Aligning With Emir Sanusi On Economic Restructuring

The former ACF spokesman aligned himself with the position attributed to the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II regarding the need for fundamental economic restructuring. He agreed that Nigeria could not overcome its economic difficulties without addressing the consequences of decades of dependence on oil wealth and consumption-driven practices.

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Sani said the country's economic challenges were rooted in years of consuming oil revenues without developing sufficient productive capacity. He described the transition away from four decades of economic stagnation as necessary but painful noting that Nigerians did not produce but consumed oil wealth that was not the result of hard work.

Critique Of Opposition And Political Calculations

Sani argued that Nigerians should acknowledge what he described as Tinubu's patriotic courage in undertaking economic reforms particularly in the absence of a superior viable alternative from opposition political parties. He maintained that criticism of government policies should be accompanied by practical proposals capable of addressing the country's economic challenges effectively.

He referenced an assessment attributed to The Economist magazine which suggested that despite unpopularity over high cost of living prevailing political circumstances could still influence re-election prospects. Sani predicted that zoning arrangements regional voting patterns and incumbency would significantly impact the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

Electoral Predictions And Zoning Dynamics

In the South Sani suggested voters might divide support between the President and Peter Obi while zoning considerations could limit the electoral appeal of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. He also argued that the President could benefit from incumbency in the region given the ruling party's political influence and structural advantages.

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In the North Sani predicted votes could be divided among Tinubu Atiku and Obi creating a complex electoral contest involving the three major presidential contenders. He further argued that Obi could face political challenges in parts of the North over his perceived failure to condemn separatist activities.

Future Electoral Implications For 2031

Sani raised concerns about the implications of political zoning arrangements for the 2031 presidential election where Tinubu's opportunity to remain in office would be constitutionally limited. He expects the presidency to return to the North under the country's political zoning arrangement by then allowing him to argue that the current leader will still be reelected due to lack of better alternatives.

Sani drew a distinction between Tinubu and Peter Obi arguing that Obi could potentially seek another term despite reported commitment to serving only one term in interest of zoning. He concluded that no one or group has proffered a superior viable alternative course of action to what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing currently.