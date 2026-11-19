British heavyweight Anthony Joshua has welcomed a baby girl with former partner Nicole Osbourne, but has not yet met her in person because he is in training camp in Marbella ahead of his December 11 fight against Tyson Fury.

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has welcomed a baby girl with his former childhood sweetheart, Nicole Osbourne, making him a father of two. The baby was born on Saturday, November 14, according to The Sun.

The birth came about three weeks before Joshua's scheduled December 11 heavyweight bout against fellow British boxer Tyson Fury. Joshua announced the birth in an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, published on Wednesday. He described his daughter's arrival as a blessing. He said, It's been amazing, a big blessing, and I can't believe I'm a girl dad.

Also read Sports Summit: Adeboye Challenges Stakeholders To Build Next Generation Of Nigerian Champions

Joshua Trains In Spain Before Fury Fight

The 37-year-old said he has not yet met his daughter in person because he is currently training in Marbella, Spain, ahead of the fight. He said the decision to remain in camp was a sacrifice he had made months before the baby's arrival. He said, I knew the sacrifice I had to make for this fight nine months ago, I made the commitment. We are on a mission.

Advertisement

It's not ideal but my little girl is in good hands. There'll be many, many more birthdays I'll be at, for sure. Joshua said the bout was initially expected to take place in mid-November, which would have allowed him to be present for the birth. Instead, he has been keeping in touch with the newborn and her mother through video calls.

He plans to visit his daughter on December 12, the day after the fight. He said, On December 12th, I'll go and check in and rock her to sleep and let her hear my voice, and let her feel my heartbeat. The basic stuff. Joshua said the situation had been difficult, but he was reassured that the baby was in good hands.

Fatherhood Plans Include Tea Parties And Dolls

He also expressed excitement about raising a daughter, joking that he would have to put aside activities such as playing FIFA, motorbiking, and PlayStation. He said he was looking forward to doing activities with his daughter, including tea parties and playing in a doll's house. He added that he was prepared to change nappies and support her as she grows.

Joshua also said becoming a father to a girl would give him a better understanding of women and how to support them. He already has an 11-year-old son, JJ, with Osbourne. Joshua and Osbourne are no longer romantically involved but intend to raise their two children together. He described the newborn as a blessing and said he was looking forward to fatherhood again.

Advertisement

Tragic Losses Influenced Decision To Have Baby

The boxer disclosed that the decision to have another child was influenced by the deaths of his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, in a car crash in Nigeria last December. Reflecting on the loss, Joshua said the experience made him reconsider the fragility of life and his responsibilities to his family. He said, This past year has been incredibly tough, I realised how precious life is, and how short it can be.

I'm just going to live my life by duty, and even having a baby girl was part of my duty. He added that he wanted to bring life in after losing his friends. He said, It was my duty. I wanted to bring life into the world.

He explained that he did not want his son to be left without a sibling if anything happened to him. Joshua remains focused on his December 11 fight against Fury. He said he is on a mission and is prepared to make personal sacrifices for the bout, even as he celebrates the birth of his daughter from a distance.