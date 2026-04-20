Ansaru Insurgents Launch Deadly Assault on Military Base in Kwara State

Suspected Ansaru terrorists attacked a military base in Kwara State, killing three soldiers and stealing equipment, as the group continues to fund its operations through illegal logging and kidnapping.

A chilling escalation of violence has gripped the North-central region of Nigeria as terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the notorious Ansaru faction—the earliest offshoot of Boko Haram—launched a devastating assault on a military base situated in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State . According to eyewitness accounts from locals and intelligence reports, the militants executed a tactical raid, overwhelming the facility with gunfire.

During the chaotic confrontation, the insurgents successfully managed to seize eight operational motorcycles and a heavily armed gun truck. A forest guard who works in coordination with military units reported that the attack was direct and brutal, resulting in the tragic loss of three soldiers. Furthermore, four individuals, including three military personnel and one local vigilante, sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries during the intense firefight. While the security situation in the North-central region is characterized by the presence of multiple criminal and extremist elements, local intelligence sources have pinned this specific operation on Ansaru fighters. This group, colloquially referred to as Mamuda by residents, has maintained a persistent and menacing presence since they first infiltrated the expansive Kainji National Park around 2020. Investigations have long suggested that the group sustains its violent insurgency through a multi-faceted illicit economy. Their primary revenue streams involve kidnapping for ransom and environmental exploitation, most notably through illegal timber logging, unauthorized grazing, and farming within the protected boundaries of the Kainji forest reserve. These biodiversity-threatening activities serve as the financial engine for their ongoing campaign of terror. Despite the government’s past attempts to dismantle the leadership structure of the group, most notably through the arrest of key commanders like Mahmud Usman and Mahmud al-Nigeri, the terror network has proven remarkably resilient. While the arrested leaders have faced terrorism charges in court, their foot soldiers have continued to sow discord and instability across the region. Intelligence gathering suggests that these militants have deepened their ties with international extremist networks, specifically aligning themselves with Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, a Sahelian jihadi organization with deep roots in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Republic of Benin. This trans-border alliance has expanded the geographic scope of their operations. As Ansaru and their partners dominate the regions bordering Benin, other factions such as the Lakurawa terrorists and remnants of the Boko Haram movement have carved out their own strongholds in Niger State, effectively weaponizing the porous borders between Nigeria, Benin, and Kebbi State to maintain their grip on the region. Despite the gravity of the situation, official communication from both the Nigerian Army and the Kwara State Police Command has been notably absent, leaving communities in a state of growing uncertainty and fear as they await a decisive government response to this persistent security threat





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ansaru Nigeria Security Kwara State Terrorism Kainji National Park

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADC slams FG’s reintegration plan for insurgents as ‘dangerous softness’The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Federal Government’s plan to reintegrate hundreds of former insurgents into society, saying the approach shows a dangerous softness towards terrorism.

Read more »

JUST IN: Bandits Kidnap Another Kwara Monarch, Demand Huge RansomA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

BREAKING: Terrorists attack military base in KwaraDuring the attack, the terrorists carted away eight operational motorcycles and a gun truck, intelligence sources and locals said.

Read more »

Troops launch clearance operation in Borno, target insurgents’ enclavesTroops of Operation Hadin Kai have carried out a clearance operation targeting suspected insurgent enclaves in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State. The development was disclosed in a post on Monday by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, via his X handle.

Read more »

Kwara State Police Arrest 42 Following Violent Abduction of Traditional MonarchKwara State authorities have launched a massive investigation after the abduction of Oba Salman Olátúnjí Aweda by armed terrorists, leading to the arrest of 42 illegal miners as part of a wider security operation.

Read more »

Rethinking Nigeria’s DDR strategy for repentant insurgentsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »