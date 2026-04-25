Anioma State Creation: Traditional Rulers Clash with Okowa, Push for Unity

Traditional rulers and stakeholders in Delta North are pushing for the creation of Anioma State, disagreeing with former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's opposition. They emphasize the historical basis for the demand and call for a united front, while also seeking reconciliation with Okowa and Senator Ned Nwoko.

A significant divergence of opinion has emerged regarding the proposed creation of Anioma State in Delta North, Nigeria, pitting former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa against traditional rulers and a broad coalition of stakeholders.

While Okowa has voiced strong reservations, cautioning against fragmenting Delta State and suggesting such a move would disrespect the legacy of Maryam Babangida, the traditional rulers are steadfast in their support for statehood. They have urged unity amongst political leaders and expressed deep concern over what they perceive as divisive and obstructive political maneuvering by some individuals from the region.

This stance was firmly articulated during the inaugural meeting of the Technical Committee on the Creation of Anioma State, hosted at the palace of the Obuzor of Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area. The core argument from the stakeholders centers on the long-standing nature of the Anioma statehood aspiration, tracing its roots back to 1980 and emphasizing its consistent pursuit across generations.

Senator Ned Nwoko, the current Senator representing Delta North, is credited with reigniting the movement by sponsoring a bill in 2025 seeking the establishment of Anioma State, with Asaba designated as its capital. The committee chairman, HRM Louis Nwaoboshi, the Obuzor of Ibusa, warned that obstructing this process would be viewed unfavorably by history. He strongly condemned the politicization of the state creation effort, emphasizing that partisan interests should not derail the constitutional process already underway.

Nwaoboshi highlighted the historical context of the Anioma identity, stemming from the Ekumeku War in 1939 when the people were grouped with Benin despite their distinct cultural and geographical identity east of the Niger River. He stressed that Anioma represents a unifying identity, not a source of division, and announced plans for broader consultations to solidify a unified approach.

Concerns were also raised regarding premature endorsements of political candidates for the 2027 elections, with traditional rulers reaffirming their commitment to remaining non-partisan and prioritizing the collective interests of the Anioma people. The stakeholders have also been actively engaging with national leaders in Abuja to address initial concerns and garner support for the state creation bill.

The Obi of Ubulu-Uno, HRM Henry Kikachukwu, reported clarifying remarks attributed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and receiving advice from Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, to broaden consultations. He firmly refuted claims of any intention to establish a capital outside of Asaba, citing the city’s historical significance as the headquarters of the Royal Niger Company as a compelling reason for its selection.

Kikachukwu expressed optimism based on assurances received from both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, indicating that the demand for Anioma State is receiving serious consideration at the highest levels of government. Dr. Kingsley Ojei, National President of Izu Anioma, underscored the paramount importance of Anioma State creation to the people, recalling that it was a key objective alongside the election of a governor from Delta North in the 2014/2015 political cycle.

He believes achieving statehood will unlock further progress for the region and endorsed Senator Ned Nwoko’s continued representation in the Senate. The meeting concluded with a commitment to facilitate a dialogue between Senator Nwoko and former Governor Okowa, aiming to bridge their differences and present a unified front in pursuit of the Anioma State project. This initiative signals a determined effort to overcome internal divisions and advance the long-held aspiration for self-determination





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