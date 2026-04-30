Anguwan Rukuba Killings: Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Remains in DSS Custody

Adamu Alhassan, a suspect in the Anguwan Rukuba killings, has pleaded not guilty to six charges including culpable homicide and terrorism. The Plateau State High Court has ordered his continued detention by the DSS pending trial.

The legal proceedings concerning the tragic Anguwan Rukuba killings have recommenced at the Plateau State High Court in Jos, with a key development occurring during the latest session.

Adamu Alhassan, one of the individuals accused of involvement in the violence, formally entered a plea of not guilty to the six charges brought against him. The hearing, presided over by Justice Jacob Longden, meticulously followed due process, ensuring the defendant’s comprehension of the accusations. Recognizing the potential language barrier, the charges were read to Alhassan and then translated into Hausa, a crucial step to guarantee a fair and transparent legal process.

This demonstrates the court’s commitment to upholding the rights of the accused, regardless of linguistic differences. The prosecution, led by Plateau State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi, presented a comprehensive case file, detailing the evidence supporting the charges. This included a detailed list of exhibits collected during the investigation and formal statements obtained from witnesses who have come forward with information related to the events.

Daffi requested the court to officially record Alhassan’s plea, setting the stage for the formal commencement of the trial. The charges against Alhassan are severe, reflecting the gravity of the alleged crimes. He stands accused of participating in a series of coordinated attacks that targeted communities in Bachit, Riyom Local Government Area, and Vom, located in Jos South Local Government Area.

These attacks, which unfolded between 2025 and January 2026, resulted in a devastating loss of life and left a lasting scar on the affected communities. The specific charges leveled against Alhassan encompass a range of offenses, including criminal conspiracy – suggesting a planned and collaborative effort to commit the crimes – and culpable homicide, directly linking him to the deaths of individuals during the attacks.

Furthermore, he faces charges of terrorism, indicating the prosecution’s belief that the acts were intended to instill fear and disrupt public order. The indictment also includes allegations of illegal possession of firearms and unlawful dealing in arms and ammunition, highlighting the potential source of the weapons used in the attacks.

Alhassan’s denial of all six counts sets the stage for a potentially lengthy and complex trial, where the prosecution will be tasked with presenting compelling evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense, represented by senior advocate Mustapha Ibrahim, SAN, has already signaled its intention to vigorously defend Alhassan, requesting time to thoroughly review the case and prepare a robust legal strategy. The proceedings were not solely focused on Alhassan’s plea.

A significant point of contention arose regarding his continued detention. The prosecution argued for Alhassan to remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the fact that other suspects remain at large. They asserted that DSS custody was necessary to facilitate further inquiries and prevent potential interference with the investigation.

However, Ibrahim strongly opposed this request, advocating for Alhassan’s transfer to a correctional facility. He argued that a correctional facility would better safeguard Alhassan’s constitutional rights, including his right to legal representation and access to necessary resources. Ibrahim emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair and equitable legal process, and believed that a correctional facility would provide a more suitable environment for Alhassan to prepare his defense.

After carefully considering the arguments presented by both sides, Justice Longden issued a ruling that maintained the status quo, ordering Alhassan to remain in DSS custody. The court scheduled a case management conference for May 8, 2026, to further organize the proceedings and establish a timeline for the trial. This conference will be a crucial step in determining the scope of the evidence to be presented and the order in which witnesses will be called.

The case remains a high-profile matter, drawing significant attention from both the local community and national observers, as it represents a critical step towards achieving justice for the victims of the Anguwan Rukuba killings





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Plateau State Anguwan Rukuba Killings Trial Adamu Alhassan DSS Justice Court Terrorism Culpable Homicide

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