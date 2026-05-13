Anglican Bishop's Personal Driver Apprehended Over Kidnapping, Killing Plots

A personal driver of an Anglican Bishop has been apprehended for conniving with kidnappers to kill his master. Investigations are ongoing to reveal more details of the incident.

A man identified as the personal driver of an Anglican Bishop in Delta State has been apprehended for conniving with kidnappers to kill his master.

The incident happened when the suspect driver and his accomplice were driven into the Anambra State Police Command headquarters. Preliminary details suggest that the suspects, led by the principal suspect, a private driver of the Bishop, planned to dispossess the clergyman of his Toyota Landcruiser SUV and subsequently kill him. But during the execution of the plan, the clergyman was killed while his vehicle was stolen. State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said the suspects had just been arrested and investigations would reveal the details of their operations. Orutugu also mentioned that journalists would be informed of the details soon after the investigations are concluded. Details were sketchy but DAILY POST had gathered information that the suspects connived to sell the vehicle in Anambra, and the man who tried to buy it was the principal suspect. In the process, they were arrested





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kidnapping Anglican Bishop Personal Driver Police Arrest Car Theft Plots Against Bishop

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

50-year old truck driver jailed for illegal mining in KwaraIlorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of a 50-year-old truck driver, Kasimu Bawa, from Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, for unlawful possession of minerals valued at N2.4 million.

Read more »

United Methodist Church Nigeria Bishop Calls for Peace Amid Legal DisputeThe Resident Bishop of the United Methodist Church Nigeria, Ande Emmanuel, has appealed to members and supporters of the Church to shun inflammatory statements, intimidation, retaliation and any action capable of disrupting public peace or undermining the church's witness. He made the appeal in Jalingo while reacting to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed an application for stay of execution filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Global Methodist Church Nigeria, GMCN.

Read more »

JUST IN: Lagos to introduce state driver’s licenceThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Lagos to introduce state driver’s licence

Read more »

Ubi Franklin shares his personal connection to Alex Ekubo's deathMusic executive Ubi Franklin has opened up about the emotional moment he learned of actor Alex Ekubo’s death, recalling a deeply personal and heartbreaking reflection on the loss and its connection to his sister’s battle with cancer.

Read more »