Angélique Kidjo's 19th Album Features Davido, Ayra Starr, and a Celebration of Life

Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo releases her 19th album, a vibrant blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop featuring collaborations with Davido, Ayra Starr, Pharrell Williams, and more. The album is a tribute to her late mother and a celebration of hope and resilience.

Renowned Grammy-winning artist Angélique Kidjo has unveiled her 19th studio album, a vibrant and collaborative project showcasing a diverse range of musical talents from across Africa and the United States.

The album is a deeply personal tribute to Kidjo’s late mother, Yvonne, and serves as a celebration of life, resilience, and the enduring power of hope. Kidjo describes her mother as the foundational influence in her life, the one who instilled in her the belief that any dream is attainable and that optimism for a brighter future is central to the human experience. This sentiment permeates the entire album, creating a listening experience that is both uplifting and emotionally resonant.

The 16-track album is a masterful fusion of Afrobeats with elements of American R&B, funk, and global pop, demonstrating Kidjo’s continued ability to innovate and transcend musical boundaries. The project boasts an impressive roster of featured artists, including Nigerian superstars Davido and Ayra Starr, alongside international icons like Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, and Soweto Gospel Choir.

Other notable collaborators include Diamond Platnumz, The Cavemen, Dadju, IZA, PJ Morton, Charlie Wilson, Florent Pagny, and Fally Ipupa, each bringing their unique style and energy to the album. Tracks like ‘Bando’ featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, ‘Aye Kan’ with Ayra Starr, and ‘Joy’ with Davido highlight the dynamic interplay between Kidjo’s signature sound and the distinct voices of her collaborators.

The inclusion of a solo rendition of Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode’s global hit ‘Jerusalema’ adds a layer of spiritual depth and emotional weight to the collection. Kidjo emphasizes that the album is intended to be a source of positivity and unity, a soundtrack for life’s most cherished moments. She poured her heart into every aspect of the production, from the intricate rhythms to the heartfelt lyrics, aiming to create an experience that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

The album is not merely a collection of songs; it’s a testament to the enduring legacy of her mother and a powerful message of hope and resilience. Kidjo expresses immense gratitude to all the artists who contributed their talents to the project, recognizing their invaluable role in bringing her vision to life. She hopes the album will inspire listeners to embrace joy, celebrate life, and find strength in togetherness.

The album represents a culmination of her artistic journey and a heartfelt dedication to the woman who shaped her into the artist she is today. The diverse range of collaborations and musical styles reflects Kidjo’s commitment to bridging cultures and fostering a sense of global community through music. The album is a vibrant tapestry of sounds and emotions, a testament to the power of music to heal, inspire, and connect us all





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