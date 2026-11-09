ANED CEO Apologizes for Nigeria Power Outages Amid Blame Game

Sunday Oduntan of ANED apologizes for persistent blackouts. The article details stakeholder disputes between NNPC and TCN over gas payments and supply shortages affecting Nigerian households.

Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria have issued a formal apology to citizens following weeks of persistent power shortages that have severely disrupted daily life and commercial operations. Sunday Oduntan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, admitted that the prolonged blackouts have caused significant hardship for households and businesses across the nation. This apology serves as a direct acknowledgment of the frustration felt by consumers who have endured unreliable energy services without adequate explanation from industry stakeholders.

ANED CEO Addresses Industry Blame Game

Sunday Oduntan delivered this apology on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television, emphasizing that the apology is essential given the severity of the issue. He criticized the industry for reverting to a blame game similar to the conflicts seen between 2016 and 2019. Oduntan noted that distribution companies, transmission operators, generation companies, and gas suppliers are once again accusing one another for the poor electricity supply instead of focusing on solving the root causes. He urged that this pattern of finger-pointing must be arrested immediately to restore confidence in the sector.

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Disputes Over Gas Supply and Payments

The CEO expressed deep concern over conflicting statements released by the Nigerian Independent System Operator and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company regarding the causes of the shortages. While NISO attributed the supply challenges partly to low water levels and inadequate gas supply, the NNPC issued a statement claiming that gas was available. Oduntan questioned these half-truths and insisted that the national oil company must clarify whether outstanding payments are affecting the gas supply to power generation companies. He demanded transparency regarding who paid for gas and who failed to deliver, highlighting the need for accountability in the supply chain.

Public Frustration and Climate Challenges

The power crisis has intensified public frustration due to the combination of prolonged outages and intense dry-season heat exacerbated by El Niño climate patterns. Residents are struggling to cope with the heat without electricity to operate fans and air conditioners, leading to protests and appeals for government intervention. Veteran actress Kate Henshaw questioned why Nigerians continue to struggle with reliable electricity, noting that households have effectively become mini-factories to generate their own power. Content creator Cute Abiola also appealed to President Bola Tinubu, expressing frustration over the unbearable heat and the difficulties in accessing alternative energy sources.

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Financial Burdens on Consumers

The situation is further complicated by the rising cost of petrol and diesel, which has made running generators increasingly expensive for many families. Installing solar panels, batteries, and inverters remains unaffordable for the majority of households and small businesses, leaving them vulnerable to the power grid failures. This financial strain has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the Band A, B, and C electricity tariff classifications. Customers in Band A, who are entitled to a minimum of 20 hours of electricity daily, continue to complain about inadequate supply despite paying premium rates.

Call for Ministerial Intervention

Sunday Oduntan urged the Minister of Power to intervene by bringing relevant stakeholders together to establish the actual causes of the shortages. He emphasized the need for strong leadership to resolve the disputes between gas suppliers, the NNPC, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria. The power crisis has renewed attention to President Tinubu's campaign promise to address Nigeria's electricity challenges, putting pressure on the government to deliver concrete solutions. The industry remains under scrutiny as stakeholders debate the technical and financial barriers preventing reliable power distribution.