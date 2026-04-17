Anchor Borrowers Programme Under Fire: House Committee Probes Inadequate Insurance Coverage Amid Mismanagement Allegations

Nigeria's House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security is intensifying its investigation into the N1.12 trillion Anchor Borrowers Programme, focusing on insufficient insurance coverage provided to farmers and alleged deviations from the original scheme framework, amid broader concerns of fund mismanagement.

Nigeria's House of Representatives is intensifying its scrutiny of the N1.12 trillion Anchor Borrowers Programme , a key federal government initiative aimed at bolstering agricultural output, especially among smallholder farmers. The investigation, led by the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, chaired by Chike Okafor, is now specifically examining the extent of insurance coverage provided to farmers participating in the scheme.

This renewed focus comes amidst widespread concerns about the alleged mismanagement and diversion of funds within various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as participating financial institutions, in relation to agricultural interventions. The current probe originated from a resolution passed by the House on July 1, 2025, which tasked relevant committees with investigating the purported improper utilization of agricultural funds managed by government bodies outside the direct purview of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. During a recent investigative hearing, Dayo Babaronti, representing the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), informed lawmakers that the corporation's involvement in the Anchor Borrowers Programme was significantly limited. NAIC insured only 207,514 farmers, with a total coverage valued at approximately N109 billion. This figure represents a mere fraction of the overall intervention fund. Furthermore, Mr. Babaronti revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had deviated from the programme's original design, which stipulated NAIC as the sole insurer. The CBN instead enlisted two additional insurance firms, Veritas Kapital Insurance and Leadway Insurance, neither of which were present at the hearing to provide their accounts. Delving deeper into NAIC's engagement in other agricultural support schemes, Mr. Babaronti detailed that the corporation provided coverage of only about N8.25 billion for the N250 billion Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) facility for smallholder farmers. He also stated that for a ginger farming project, NAIC insured merely N715 million for 80 hectares, despite an allocated budget of N1.6 billion for the initiative. In a concerning revelation, it was reported that NAIC was entirely excluded from the Bank of Industry's Agro and Food Processor Scheme, a clear contravention of the programme's established guidelines. Following Mr. Babaronti's submission, Committee Chairman Chike Okafor stated that the committee would summon NAIC again after a thorough review of their submitted documents, which were received late on Wednesday, hindering the lawmakers' ability to conduct an in-depth examination. He highlighted that the panel had been inundated with complaints from farmers and various commodity associations concerning inadequate insurance coverage, a critical aspect for protecting their livelihoods. Mr. Okafor emphasized that the primary objective of this extensive probe is to identify the root causes that have hampered the effectiveness of federal government interventions designed to enhance food production and security in the nation. Preliminary findings, he indicated, suggest a significant disconnect between the program designers and the intended beneficiaries, specifically farmers and their associations, who were largely excluded from the developmental stages of schemes like the Anchor Borrowers Programme. This lack of inclusive design is believed to be a major contributor to the underperformance of these vital agricultural initiatives. He concluded by reiterating that the committee's presence and thorough investigation are necessitated by the fact that these programmes have not achieved their full intended success; otherwise, such an inquiry would not be necessary. The Anchor Borrowers Programme, initially launched in 2015 by the Central Bank of Nigeria, was established with the clear mandate to stimulate agricultural production, with a particular emphasis on supporting smallholder farmers. The scheme was envisioned to provide crucial financial and input support to farmers, subsequently connecting them with large-scale agricultural processors, referred to as anchors, who would then purchase their harvests at pre-determined prices. The overarching goals of the programme were to significantly reduce the nation's reliance on food imports, stabilize the prices of essential commodities, and ultimately strengthen national food security





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Anchor Borrowers Programme Agricultural Intervention House Of Representatives Insurance Coverage Fund Mismanagement

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