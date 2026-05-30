Anastasia Potapova Upsets Defending Champion Coco Gauff in Thrilling French Open Third Round

In a stunning turnaround, Austrian Anastasia Potapova defeated French Open champion Coco Gauff in three sets at Roland Garros. After losing the first set, Potapova clawed back in a tiebreak and then broke Gauff's serve at a crucial moment in the final set to claim a signature victory. The match featured numerous service breaks and intense mental battles, with Potapova emphasizing her focus on each point. This result eliminates the fourth seed from the tournament and marks Potapova's third career win over Gauff, positioning her as a serious contender.

Coco Gauff , the defending French Open champion and two-time Grand Slam winner, was eliminated in the third round of the 2026 Roland Garros by Anastasia Potapova .

The match, played on the red clay of Court Philippe Chatrier, concluded with a scoreline of 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 in favor of the 28th-seeded Austrian. Gauff, the fourth seed, had a break advantage in the final set but ultimately could not maintain her momentum, losing her serve while attempting to close out the match. Potapova's victory marks her third career win over Gauff and propels her into the fourth round.

The match was characterized by multiple breaks of serve, especially in the second set which featured five consecutive breaks before Potapova clinched the tiebreak. In the decisive third set, after an early break, Gauff was broken back at 3-3. With Potapova serving for the match at 5-4, Gauff unraveled from a 30-0 lead, making a forehand error on match point to end her title defense.

Post-match, Gauff reflected on the pressure of defending her title, noting that unlike the 2024 US Open, she did not feel nervous but was frustrated by her performance. Potapova credited her mental focus, stating she emphasized staying in the moment and concentrating on each point rather than the scoreboard. This upset continues a pattern of early exits for top seeds at this year's French Open and highlights Potapova's rising form on clay.

The tournament now sees Potapova as a dark horse in the bottom half of the draw, while Gauff's loss raises questions about the consistency of the next generation on the sport's grandest stages. The Women's Singles competition at Roland Garros continues to deliver dramatic encounters as the field narrows toward the second week





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French Open Coco Gauff Anastasia Potapova Tennis Roland Garros Upset Grand Slam Women's Singles Clay Court

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