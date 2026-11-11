Anambra Traffic Officers Suspended Without Pay Over Campaign Song Video

Anambra traffic officers face a two-month unpaid suspension after a viral video showed them singing a campaign song, raising neutrality concerns.

Anambra traffic officers serving with the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency, known as ATMA, have been suspended for two months without pay after a widely shared video showed them performing a campaign song linked to the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential ticket. The agency's management reached its decision on Tuesday following an internal investigation and a meeting with the officers at its headquarters in Awka.

The footage spread rapidly across social media and prompted strong reactions from members of the public, who questioned whether serving government employees should take part in partisan activity while on duty. The recording was made at Nwagu Agulu Junction, where the officers had been posted to direct vehicles and keep traffic moving.

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Suspension Terms and the Disciplinary Process

ATMA management imposed a two-month suspension without salary on the officers, meaning they will go without earnings for the full length of the penalty. The decision followed an internal review in which the officers were called in to account for their conduct.

Before the penalty was set, the agency asked the officers to explain what happened and why they chose to engage in what was regarded as political conduct during a working shift. The review was triggered by the viral recording, which captured the officers singing while speaking with a motorist at the junction.

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Regulations governing public institutions may restrict partisan political activity, particularly during official working hours, and government agencies are generally expected to remain neutral in carrying out their duties. Traffic officers are expected to focus on order on the roads, congestion control, and enforcing road rules.

Competing Explanations and Stakeholder Positions

It is still unclear what prompted the officers to sing the campaign song, and the agency has not publicly listed the specific provisions they are alleged to have breached. It has also not confirmed whether the suspension rests strictly on a breach of its operational guidelines or was shaped by other considerations.

Some accounts suggest the officers were influenced by the political identity of the motorist, since they reportedly noticed an NDC logo inside the vehicle before starting the song. It remains uncertain whether they set out to mobilise support for the party or simply responded to the party symbol in front of them.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is seeking the presidency under the Nigeria Democratic Congress with Kwankwaso as his running mate, and he remains an influential figure in the South-East. Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo recently said that political disagreements with Obi have not damaged their personal friendship, and that both families remain close despite differing political interests.

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Impact on the Suspended Officers and What Follows

The suspended officers now face financial pressure during the two months without pay, and some of them are reportedly seeking help from influential individuals who could appeal to the relevant authorities for a reconsideration of the punishment. Their relatives have also voiced concern about the unpaid suspension.

Relatives are reportedly appealing to public-spirited individuals to help the officers secure alternative employment should their circumstances become difficult. The officers are the immediate focus of the penalty, but the wider question is how far public employees in uniform may express political preferences while carrying out government assignments.

Public officers keep their constitutional rights as citizens, yet their employment terms and institutional rules can limit partisan activity, especially during duty hours. The reporting does not indicate whether further proceedings will follow once the two-month suspension ends, so the outcome of any appeal is still to be determined.