Anambra State Trains 480 Tech Interns Under Digital Transformation Initiative

The Anambra State Government has unveiled 480 graduates from its Tech Skills Scheme, including robotics, ISP engineering, and startup trainees, marking a major step in its digital economy push.

In a significant milestone for digital transformation in Nigeria, the Anambra State Government has successfully trained 480 interns under its Tech Skills Scheme, a flagship initiative of the 'Everything Technology , Technology Everywhere' policy.

The graduates, comprising 300 robotics trainees, 100 internet service provider (ISP) engineers, and 80 startup participants, were unveiled at a ceremony held at the new Government House in Awka on Wednesday. This programme is part of a broader strategy to build a vibrant digital economy and position Anambra as a hub for innovation and technology in the region. Governor Charles Soludo, who personally congratulated the graduates, emphasized the critical role of digital technology in contemporary society.

He noted that technology is no longer optional but integral to every field, from agriculture to healthcare and education. The governor stated that the initiative, driven by the Solution Innovation Districts (SID), aims to foster a sustainable digital ecosystem that will create jobs, drive economic growth, and improve the quality of life for residents.

Soludo highlighted the importance of catching young talent early, expressing a desire to see more startups and innovative products emerging from secondary schools and even primary schools, alongside private enterprises. Chinwe Okoli, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation and CEO of SID, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for the programme's success.

She noted that the government recognizes the importance of investing in talent and that the private sector must play an active role in the tech revolution. Okoli revealed that under Governor Soludo's leadership, the digital transformation is not just a promise but a reality, citing that the original pledge to train 10,000 people annually has already been surpassed, with over 30,000 individuals trained in the first year alone.

She explained that the three key programmes-robotics training, ISP network engineering, and startup incubation-are built on four pillars: practical training, access to infrastructure, mentorship from industry experts, and support for turning ideas into businesses. The robotics training programme equips participants with skills in designing, building, and programming robots, preparing them for careers in automation and artificial intelligence.

The ISP network engineering course trains individuals to design, manage, and maintain internet service provider networks, addressing the growing demand for reliable internet connectivity in the state. The startup incubation programme nurtures entrepreneurs, providing them with the resources and guidance to transform innovative ideas into viable businesses. These initiatives are expected to significantly reduce unemployment and stimulate economic diversification, reducing reliance on oil and gas.

The ceremony also featured demonstrations from graduates, showcasing their projects and innovations, which impressed attendees including government officials, tech industry leaders, and educators. As Anambra continues to invest in technology, the success of this programme serves as a model for other states in Nigeria and across Africa, demonstrating the transformative power of targeted skills development and public-private partnerships





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