Anambra State Seeks Pro Bono Legal Services for Indigent Inmates to Expedite Justice

Anambra State Attorney General Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN) has called on lawyers to provide free legal services to indigent inmates, aiming to improve justice delivery under the Office of the Public Defender Law. Interested practitioners can register with the OPD for pro bono engagement.

The Anambra State Government has issued a compelling call to legal practitioners, urging them to dedicate their expertise to offering pro bono services for indigent inmates within the state. This initiative, spearheaded by the State Attorney General, Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), was formally communicated through a notice released on April 17th in Awka. The primary objective of this program is to significantly enhance the delivery of justice by ensuring that individuals who lack the financial means to hire legal counsel are not deprived of their right to adequate representation.

Attorney General Nweke elaborated on the legal framework underpinning this endeavor, citing a regulation derived from Section 24 of the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) Law, 2008. This crucial legislation empowers the engagement of external legal professionals to provide free legal aid to those who are facing criminal prosecution but are unable to afford legal fees. The OPD will meticulously maintain a registry of all lawyers who express their willingness to contribute their time and skills to this vital cause, focusing on individuals awaiting trial or those currently undergoing legal proceedings. This structured approach ensures that the government can effectively coordinate and channel these invaluable pro bono contributions to those most in need.

The government's commitment to this cause is underscored by its dedication to dismantling financial barriers that impede access to justice. By actively seeking the participation of private lawyers, Anambra State aims to augment the efforts of the Public Defender's office and create a more equitable legal system. Practitioners interested in joining this laudable initiative are encouraged to visit the Office of the Public Defender located at the Old Government House in Awka. Alternatively, they can reach out to the OPD through telephone or email, details of which will be made readily available.

The state reiterates its unwavering resolve to foster an environment where every resident, irrespective of their financial standing, can access the legal representation necessary to navigate the complexities of the justice system and receive a fair hearing. This proactive measure is expected to alleviate the burden on indigent inmates, reduce case backlogs, and ultimately strengthen the rule of law within Anambra State.





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pro Bono Indigent Inmates Justice Delivery Anambra State Legal Services

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Seeks $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Investment, Emphasizes Private Sector RoleNigeria faces a critical infrastructure deficit estimated at $2.3 trillion by 2043. Experts highlight the need for significant annual investment, with the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) emphasizing that 70% of the required funding must come from the private sector through public-private partnerships to overcome budgetary limitations and spur economic growth. Key sectors like energy and transport require substantial capital, alongside ICT, healthcare, and education.

Read more »

Nigerian govt seeks more investment as Interior Minister meets ExxonMobil officialhe Federal Ministry of Interior has expressed optimism over increasing foreign investment in Nigeria, linking the development to ongoing reforms by the Federal Government. The development was disclosed in a statement shared on the official page of the ministry.

Read more »

Showunmi declares for Ogun 2027 governorship, seeks support of IPACA PDP chieftain and convener of The Alternative, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 Ogun governorship election in the state. Showunmi made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) secretariat in Abeokuta on Friday.

Read more »

Tanker kills tricycle rider in Anambra accidentThe FRSC has confirmed the incident.

Read more »

Flooding: Anambra begins waterways clearanceThe News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government, in a notice dated 8 April, had identified several communities in Anambra as high-risk areas in its latest flood warning covering 10 states across the country.

Read more »

Anambra Governor Challenges IPOB Ideology Amidst Lingering Separatist SentimentsDespite its proscription, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) continues to garner sympathy in Nigeria's South East due to perceived political and economic exclusion. Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, a proponent of Igbo prosperity, has openly invited debate with IPOB supporters, including a desire to discuss ideologies with detained leader Nnamdi Kanu. The governor acknowledges the deep-seated sentiments fueling IPOB's movement but questions the effectiveness of their current methods, contrasting them with the evolving strategy of another secessionist figure, Sunday Igboho.

Read more »