Anambra State Security Crisis Deepens as Governor's Chief of Staff Survives Attack

Security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons in recent times. The Anambra State Government has condemned the attack on the convoy of Governor Charles Soludo's chief of staff, Ben Nwankwo, and has commiserated with the families of the victims.

Security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons in recent times. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday when gunmen attacked the convoy of Ben Nwankwo , the newly appointed chief of staff to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State .

The hoodlums had laid an ambush before opening fire at the convoy along the Amansea-Ndiora-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma Road in Orumba South Local Area of the state. Two other slain victims were said to be officials attached to the chief of staff's office. The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, did not respond to calls seeking his comment.

However, the Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday night. Mr Mefor said the Anambra State Government was shocked by the attack on the convoy of the chief of staff.

'This was more than an attack on one person. It was an attack on the peace, security, and democratic order of our state, as well as the government and people of Anambra. Mr Mefor said the state government has commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

'The police and other security agencies are working to find and to bring everyone involved in this evil act to justice,' he assured. Like other states in the South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra with frequent attacks by armed hoodlums in recent times. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks





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Anambra State Security Crisis Governor Charles Soludo Ben Nwankwo Attack On Convoy

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