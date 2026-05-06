Anambra State Police Crack Down on Child Abuse and Sexual Violence

Police in Anambra State have arrested five suspects for a series of horrific crimes including incest, defilement of minors, and physical child abuse.

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified its efforts to combat the scourge of sexual violence and child abuse across the region. In a series of decisive operations, law enforcement agencies have apprehended four men and one woman who are accused of committing some of the most heinous crimes imaginable against vulnerable children.

These arrests come at a time when the state is grappling with the broader challenge of protecting minors from predators within their own communities and even their own homes. The spokesperson for the police command, Superintendent Tochukwu Ikenga, provided a chilling account of the cases that led to these arrests, emphasizing the duty of the police to ensure that such atrocities do not go unpunished and that victims receive the justice they deserve.

Among the most disturbing cases is that of a 46-year-old man from Oko in the Orumba North Local Government Area. The suspect is accused of a prolonged period of incest, having allegedly engaged in sexual relations with his own daughter since she was 17 years old. This horrific abuse remained hidden until the victim visited a hospital and tested positive for HIV, a revelation that finally brought the predator's actions to light and prompted a police investigation.

In another instance, a 26-year-old security personnel working in a residential estate was arrested for the defilement of a 16-year-old girl. The victim was reportedly on her way to a friend's house when the suspect attacked her, dragging her into an uncompleted building where the assault took place. These incidents highlight the extreme vulnerability of young girls, even in areas that are supposed to be secured by personnel trained to protect residents.

The cruelty continued with the arrest of a 36-year-old man who allegedly lured an 11-year-old girl into his barbershop, where he proceeded to rape her. Similarly, a 52-year-old man was detained for targeting an 11-year-old girl who suffered from a mental condition. By taking advantage of her diminished mental capacity, the suspect lured her into his residence and committed the act of rape.

These cases underscore a predatory pattern of targeting those who are least able to defend themselves or communicate their trauma. Furthermore, the police arrested a woman for the severe physical abuse of two children, aged 6 and 4. The suspect claimed to have adopted the children from an orphanage in Onitsha, but instead of providing a safe haven, she subjected them to brutal physical violence, leaving the children in a state of distress.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned these actions as entirely unacceptable and heinous. He has reaffirmed the command's unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of society and ensuring that every offender is brought to justice. The police have completed their investigations and have moved to arraign all five suspects before a Special Court in Awka. This move towards a specialized legal process reflects the urgency and gravity of the crimes.

The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity involving children to the authorities immediately. By fostering a culture of accountability and zero tolerance for abuse, the state hopes to create a safer environment where children can grow without fear of exploitation or violence. The judicial proceedings are expected to send a strong signal to potential offenders that the state will not tolerate such barbaric behavior and that the law will be applied rigorously





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