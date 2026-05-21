Anambra State Police Command Arrests Police Officer Threatening Violence, Goes on Disciplinary Proceedings

A viral video circulating on social media showed ASP Newton Isokpehi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Anambra State Police Command, threatening violence and engaging in conduct unbecoming of a police officer. He claimed that anyone filming him at work would face his wrath, even if it was a police Inspector General who ordered it.

The Anambra State Police Command arrested a police officer seen threatening to kill anyone filming him in a viral video. The officer, ASP Newton Isokpehi, has been subjected to disciplinary procedures and a drug test .

The Inspector General of Police has been listed as a potential witness for his punishment. The Nigeria Police Force stands by its commitment to discipline and transparency. This event serves as a reminder to police officers to act professionally and maintain high ethical standards in the face of public scrutiny





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Officer Video Recording Anambra State Police Command ASP Newton Isokpehi Disciplinary Proceedings Drug Test

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major Operational Successes for Katsina Police Command: Foiling Kidnapping Attempt and Recovering Rustled CowsThe Katsina Police Command has recorded major operational successes after foiling a kidnapping attempt and recovering 25 rustled cows in separate operations across the state. In one operation, the command rescued 11 kidnapped passengers and recovered livestock stolen by armed bandits, while in another operation, police recovered 25 cows stolen by disgruntled bandits. The Commissioner of Police Ali Umar Fage commended the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the police operatives involved in the operations.

Read more »

Ogun State Police Command Dismantle Child-Stealing Syndicate in MowePolice in Ogun State have dismantled a suspected child-stealing syndicate in Mowe and rescued three stolen children from their hideout. The suspects, Oluwarankami Kehinde Ugochukwu and her husband, have been arrested.

Read more »

Oyo State Police Command Dismisses Abduction Reports and Arrests Suspected Kidnappers in IbadanOyo state police command has dismissed viral reports of a mass abduction in Abanla community and other parts of Ibadan, the state capital. A distress report was received from CRIN, and the police command ordered the deployment of tactical and intelligence teams. Later, two suspects were apprehended after being found and brought into custody after they led the operatives to their hideout. The Oyo state police command also strongly advised media organizations to verify security-related information through appropriate channels before publication, to uphold the principles of responsible reportage.

Read more »

Police Command Inaugurates Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU)The initiative follows a rigorous process of screening, selection, and specialized training, culminating in a comprehensive orientation program to instill discipline, operational efficiency, and the highest standards of professionalism.

Read more »