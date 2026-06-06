Anambra State Launches Free Hypertension Screening in All Public Health Facilities

First Lady Dr Nonye Soludo and Health Commissioner Dr Afam Obidike announce a statewide, free blood‑pressure screening programme to promote early detection of hypertension and improve preventive healthcare access.

The First Lady of Anambra State , Dr Nonye Soludo, used a public appearance in Awka on Friday to draw attention to a new statewide health initiative aimed at combating hypertension, a silent yet lethal condition that affects a large portion of the adult population.

She announced that the Anambra State Government has rolled out free blood‑pressure screening services in every public health facility, from primary health centres to general hospitals, and urged all residents to take advantage of the opportunity. In her remarks, Dr Soludo emphasized that early detection of hypertension can prevent serious complications such as stroke, heart disease and kidney failure, and that the programme reflects the administration's broader commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to every citizen.

She called on adults to visit the nearest public clinic, have their blood pressure measured, and act on the results with appropriate lifestyle changes or medical treatment.

"Good health remains one of the greatest investments we can make for ourselves and our families," she said, encouraging a culture of preventive care and wellness across the state. The First Lady's appeal was echoed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who detailed the operational aspects of the programme.

Dr Obidike explained that medical officers, primary health‑care coordinators and heads of public facilities have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the screening schedule, guaranteeing that residents can receive regular checks and professional advice without charge. He warned that hypertension often develops without obvious symptoms, earning it the nickname "silent killer," and highlighted that uncontrolled high blood pressure significantly raises the risk of cardiovascular events and other life‑threatening conditions.

The Commissioner urged people to treat the free service as an essential part of their routine health maintenance, stressing that early identification and management are critical to reducing the disease burden in Anambra. By making these screenings available in all levels of the public health system, the government hopes to improve health literacy, promote early intervention, and ultimately lower mortality rates linked to non‑communicable diseases.

The initiative also aligns with national health priorities that call for increased preventive services and greater community participation in health‑related decision‑making. While the announcement focused on hypertension, officials indicated that the infrastructure and community outreach mechanisms being strengthened could support additional screening programmes for other chronic conditions in the future.

The state's effort comes at a time when Nigeria as a whole is grappling with rising rates of hypertension and other lifestyle‑related illnesses, prompting calls for more robust public health strategies. By offering free, accessible screenings, Anambra hopes to set a benchmark for other states seeking to curb the silent epidemic that threatens the wellbeing of millions across the country





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