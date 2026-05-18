Anambra State Introduces Strict New Burial Law to Curb Extravagant Funeral Practices

The new burial law in Anambra State is a significant step towards containing extravagant funeral practices that have led to financial hardship for families. The wide-ranging legislation prohibits giving of expensive gifts, limits the duration of funeral ceremonies, and restricts public display of caskets. Undertakers are limited to six persons and second funeral rites are prohibited except in legacy-related cases. Traditional practices deemed disruptive have been also outlawed.

The Anambra State Government has implemented a stringent new burial law to eradicate extravagant funeral practices causing financial strain on the grieving families. The law bans expensive gifts such as cows, goats, and other luxuries at condolence visits, and restricts burial ceremonies to a single day with unspecified end times.

Undertakers can have a maximum of six members. Second funeral rites are prohibited except in legacy-related cases. The enforcement committee will monitor compliance and registration of deaths. Additionally, new traditional practices deemed disruptive have been banned





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anambra State Burial Consolation Generosity Offenders Regulation Second Funeral Rites Are Prohibited

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newly Constructed Office Complex for Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) Commissioned in Oyo StateThe governor of Oyo State, Rauf Aregbesola Makinde, has commissioned a newly constructed office complex for the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in the state. The initiative reflects the collective determination towards strengthening security architecture in Oyo State.

Read more »

APC Concludes Primary Elections in Katsina State, Producing Combination of Elected & Consensus CandidatesThe All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has concluded primary elections for several federal constituencies ahead of the 2027 general elections, resulting in the election of Hajiya Jamila Abdu Mani and the unanimous endorsement of Hon. Hamza Sule Faskari as consensus candidates.

Read more »

APC Primary Election Results in Kaduna StateThis news text announces the primary election results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in federal constituencies of Kaduna state. The winners include Tajudeen Abbas, Amos Magaji, Samaila Suleiman, Benjamin Gugong, Felix Bagudu, Daniel Amos, and Sadiq Abdullahi.

Read more »

Former Anambra Governor Expresses Grief Over Security Personnel Deaths, Calls For Urgent ActionPeter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, has expressed condolences to the Nigerian military and the police over the deaths of 17 police officers and 'an unspecified number of soldiers' who were killed during a recent attack in Yobe State. He described the incident as a national tragedy and called for urgent action to address the issue of insecurity.

Read more »