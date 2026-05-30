Anambra State Introduces Campaign Permit Fees for 2027 General Elections

The Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, has introduced campaign permit fees for the 2027 general elections in the state. Presidential candidates will pay N50,000,000, while senatorial and house of representatives candidates will pay N5,000,000 each. The agency will vet and approve all campaign materials before deployment or display.

President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, African Democratic Congress, ADC candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi are to pay the sum of 50 million naira each before they display billboards and other campaign materials in Anambra State .

The Assistant General Manager of the Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, Chika Ngobili, an Engineer, revealed this in Awka while briefing reporters on the out of home promotions and visual campaign guidelines for political parties and candidates for the 2027 general elections. According to ANSAA, the purpose of this permit is to ensure orderliness, prevent visual pollution, protect public infrastructure, maintain professional standards, guarantee fairness and equal access to advertising space, and ensure proper coordination of campaign-related outdoor activities across the State.

The approved permit fees for the various categories of elections are as follows: Presidential Candidates N50,000,000; Senatorial Candidates, N5,000,000; House of Representatives Candidates N5,000,000, while N1,500,000 is for Anambra State House of Assembly Candidates. These permits grant candidates and political parties the right to deploy approved campaign materials and activities including Posters, Public Address Systems, Branded Vehicles, Banners, Fliers, Buntings, T-Shirts, Caps, Street Storms, Campaign Booths, Rallies, and other related promotional materials within approved locations across the relevant electoral areas in Anambra State.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) will vet and approve all campaign materials intended for outdoor display by political parties, candidates, support groups, advertising agencies, and advertising practitioners before deployment or display. ANSAA hereby formally notifies all political parties and candidates participating in the 2027 General Elections in Anambra State of the mandatory requirement to obtain campaign permits from ANSAA before commencing campaign activities involving out-of-home visual promotions, rallies, branded materials, public address systems, and other outdoor promotional activities.

The agency appeals to all political parties, candidates, their supporters, and members of the public to be considerate of other users of advertising and visual promotion spaces across the State and refrain from destroying, removing, or defacing campaign materials belonging to opponents. Enforcement teams shall monitor compliance throughout the campaign period, and any individual, group, or organisation found violating these guidelines shall be sanctioned in accordance with the laws of Anambra State





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Anambra State Campaign Permit Fees 2027 General Elections Political Parties Candidates

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