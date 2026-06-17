Anambra State Governor Calls for Public Support in Fight Against Fake Pastors

The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has appealed to citizens and residents to actively support the government's drive against fake pastors operating in the state. He urged the public to provide credible information on individuals disguising themselves as clergymen while engaging in criminal activities.

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has called on citizens and residents to actively support the government's drive against fake pastors operating in the state. The governor urged the public to provide credible information on individuals disguising themselves as clergymen while engaging in criminal activities.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr. Law Mefor. Mefor said the Soludo administration has perfected strategies to take the fight directly to the doorsteps of fake pastors and native doctors as part of a broader effort to eradicate criminality and restore sanity across the state.

The government is calling on Ndi Anambra and all residents of the state with credible information on pastors, churches, or so-called 'men of God' involved in criminality, extortion, fraud, deception, or any act that endangers lives and the peace of our communities, to please speak up. He added that the move is part of the Solution Government's determination to sanitise both traditional worship and religious practices in the state.

Mefor assured residents that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality to protect informants. Let us work together to take back our state from criminals hiding under religion, culture, and tradition





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Fake Pastors Anambra State Government Fight Against Criminality Sanitise Traditional Worship Protect Informants

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