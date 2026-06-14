Anambra State Government Calls for Information Against Fake Pastors Arrested Under Homeland Security Law

The Anambra State Government urges residents to provide credible evidence against arrested fake pastors and churches, as part of a crackdown on criminal activities under the Homeland Security Law. Several pastors have been arraigned for staged miracles, extortion, and sexual misconduct.

The Anambra State Government has called on residents to provide useful information and credible evidence against arrested fake pastors and churches to aid ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

The call follows the arrest of several pastors across the state accused of violating the state's Homeland Security Law, including alleged involvement in criminality, extortion, fraud, deception, and other acts said to endanger lives. This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Dr Law Mefor. Mefor said the measure was part of the government’s efforts to rid the state of criminality and sanitise religious and traditional practices to restore law and order.

The statement read, “The Anambra State Government, under the leadership of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has extended the ‘War against fake native doctors’ to fake pastors and other individuals masquerading as men and women of God while engaging in criminal practices. This is part of the efforts of the ‘Solution Government’ to rid the state of all forms of criminality and sanitise both traditional worship and religious practices in order to restore sanity, law and order in the state.

” The government urged residents with evidence against the suspects to come forward and speak up, assuring that all information would be treated with strict confidentiality.

“Call +2348034182108 or 5111 if you have any useful information,” the statement added. Recall that on June 5, the state government arraigned about eight pastors before a High Court sitting in Awka, presided over by Justice Jude Obiorah, over alleged violations of the state’s Homeland Security Law, 2025, and for allegedly hiring paid actors to stage fake miracles.

They are currently being remanded at the Amawbia Correctional Centre following their arraignment, while the matter was adjourned to June 15, 2026, for hearing and consideration of bail applications. Also, on Friday, operatives of Agunechemba arrested another pastor, the General Overseer of Day Spring Assembly, Awada, Onitsha, Pastor Harrison Charles, over alleged violations of the same law, including sexual misconduct, marrying underage girls, and forcefully taking church members’ wives.

Following the arrests and arraignment, the state government reiterated its call for residents to provide credible evidence against the suspects. The government emphasized its commitment to protecting true freedom of traditional worship and religious practice while rooting out criminals hiding under religion, culture, and tradition. The Anambra State Government’s crackdown is part of a broader effort to enforce the Homeland Security Law and restore order in the state.

Residents are encouraged to cooperate with authorities to ensure that those engaging in criminal activities under the guise of religion are brought to justice. The government has assured that all information provided will be treated with absolute confidentiality and that the measures are aimed at protecting the public from fraud and harm





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Anambra State Fake Pastors Homeland Security Law Crackdown On Religious Fraud Resident Cooperation

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