Anambra State presents N893.44bn budget for 2024 with 77.53 percent in capital projects. Governor Soludo assures fiscal discipline as legislature prepares to scrutinize the N185.56bn deficit plan.

Anambra State has presented its 2024 fiscal proposal to the House of Assembly, seeking approval for a total expenditure of N893.44 billion. The budget, officially themed Solution 2.0 Unlocking New Axis for Sustainable Prosperity, was formally introduced on Tuesday in the state capital of Awka. This significant financial plan aims to drive infrastructure development while managing state debt levels through strict economic guidelines.

Budget Allocation and Fiscal Deficit

The central feature of the proposal is the substantial allocation for infrastructure and development projects. The budget assigns N692.66 billion specifically to capital expenditure, which constitutes 77.53 per cent of the total financial package. In contrast, recurrent expenditure, which covers ongoing operational costs and salaries, is set at N200.78 billion, representing the remaining 22.47 per cent of the total budget.

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However, the financial plan does carry a projected shortfall that requires careful management. The proposal carries an estimated deficit of N185.56 billion, which accounts for approximately 20.7 per cent of the total expenditure. Despite this deficit, the state government has indicated that future borrowing will be handled with strict financial discipline and economic justification.

Legislative Scrutiny and Executive Cooperation

Key legislative figures have responded to the proposal with a mix of support and demands for rigorous oversight. Somtochukwu Udeze, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, commended Governor Soludo's developmental efforts across various sectors. Mr. Udeze specifically praised the recent upgrading of the Assembly complex, noting that the improvements provide a more conducive environment for legislative business and deliberation.

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The Speaker also highlighted that certain legislation introduced by the executive arm could serve as templates for other state legislatures in Nigeria. He called for mutual respect for constitutional boundaries between the executive and legislative arms to ensure smooth governance. Mr. Udeze assured that lawmakers would thoroughly scrutinize the proposed budget to ensure it effectively addresses the needs of the residents.

Ejike Okechukwu, who represents Anaocha II constituency and serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, also weighed in on the proceedings. Mr. Okechukwu commended Governor Soludo's proposed investments and assured that lawmakers would examine the budget estimates line by line before considering its speedy passage. He further appealed to the governor to direct commissioners and agency heads to honor invitations from legislative committees to facilitate this detailed examination.

Revenue Strategy and Industrial Developments

Government officials have outlined strategies to mitigate the impact of the projected deficit through improved revenue generation. Law Mefor, the commissioner for information and value re-orientation, stated that the proposed deficit is below N200 billion. He expressed optimism that improved tax compliance and increased internally generated revenue could reduce the state's borrowing requirements in the coming fiscal year.

On the industrial front, Mr. Mefor confirmed that the Federal Government has approved Anambra's industrial city as a free trade zone. This approval is expected to attract foreign and local investment, thereby boosting the state's economic output. The commissioner also highlighted plans to deepen urban regeneration projects and attract private developers to increase the housing supply in Anambra State.

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Human Capital and Social Services Investment

The budget also addresses the human capital sector, particularly in education and health. According to Governor Soludo, the financial plan includes recruitment measures that build on the 8,015 teachers previously employed by the state government. This continuity in human resource development is intended to stabilize the educational sector and improve service delivery to students across the state.

While the specific allocations for health sector upgrades were not detailed in the immediate release, the broader strategy focuses on sustainable prosperity. The government aims to balance immediate infrastructure needs with long-term economic stability. The legislature's thorough review process will determine the final shape of these commitments before implementation begins in earnest for the 2024 fiscal year.