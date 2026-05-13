Anambra Police Commissioner Advocates for Seizing and Converting Buildings for Criminal Activities instead of Demolishing Them

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has highlighted the need to seize buildings used for criminal activities and convert them to police bases or residences instead of demolishing them. He made this statement during a press briefing to express appreciation and announce recent successful operations against crime.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State , CP Ikioye Orutugu, has canvassed the seizure of buildings used for criminal activities and converting them to police bases or residences, instead of demolishing them.

He stated this during a press briefing to update the public on recent groundbreaking breakthroughs by the command. Orutugu mentioned that they rescued three kidnap suspects from Nkpor, including a medical doctor, which led to the burning down of a duplex where they were kept, owned by the kingpin, and seizure of General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), ammunition, fabricated rocket launchers, IEDs, pistol, pump-action guns, hand grenades, K2 live ammunition, gas cylinder, black Ecolac box, among others.

He urged the government to stop demolishing or destroying such buildings and designate them as police posts or residences





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Anambra State CP Ikioye Orutugu Commander Of Police Buildings Used For Criminal Activities Convert To Police Bases Or Residences Seizure Seized Buildings Criminal Activities Law Amnesty Blow Up Of Duplex

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