Anambra Police Arrest Chinedu Simon for Armed Robbery and Cannabis Possession

Anambra State Police Command arrests Chinedu Simon in Ozubulu for armed robbery and drug possession, marking another operational success by the Rapid Response Squad in Ekwusigo.

The Anambra State Police Command has successfully detained a twenty-four-year-old man named Chinedu Simon in connection with serious criminal activities involving armed robbery and the illegal possession of narcotics. This significant law enforcement action took place in the Ozubulu area, which is located within the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state, marking a decisive moment in the ongoing efforts to curb violent crime and drug trafficking in the region.

Arrest Details and Immediate Context

The arrest was executed during the early hours of November 5, 2026, by operatives belonging to the Rapid Response Squad based in Awkuzu. These specialized police units conducted a targeted raid operation specifically designed to intercept criminal elements who were planning illegal activities. The operation resulted in the immediate apprehension of Chinedu Simon, who is now in custody as authorities begin a thorough investigation into his alleged crimes and potential connections to larger criminal networks.

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Operation Mechanism and Police Strategy

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, confirmed that the arrest represents another operational success for the police force. According to his press statement released on Saturday, the Rapid Response Squad operatives relied on precise intelligence to identify Chinedu Simon as a key figure in the criminal element. The strategic nature of the raid allowed the police to act swiftly, preventing further criminal activity and ensuring the suspect was taken into safe custody without incident during the initial apprehension phase.

Suspect Confession and Criminal Links

During preliminary interrogation sessions following his arrest, Chinedu Simon allegedly confessed to his involvement in the illicit drug trade, providing critical insight into the local drug supply chain. Intelligence gathered by the police operatives further revealed that suspected criminal elements converged at the suspect's residence in Ozubulu before embarking on their criminal activities. These findings suggest that the location served as a strategic hub for planning armed robberies and coordinating the distribution of illegal substances, specifically large quantities of Cannabis Sativa.

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Official Police Stance and Public Appeal

Commissioner of Police Nnanna Ama reiterated the command's unwavering commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the state. CP Nnanna Ama urged members of the public, referred to as Ndi Anambra, to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information regarding criminal activities. The Commissioner assured citizens that all information received would be handled professionally and with the necessary confidentiality, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in maintaining public safety.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

Chinedu Simon remains in police custody while investigators work to establish the full extent of his alleged involvement in the armed robbery and drug offenses. The ongoing investigation aims to identify possible accomplices and uncover links to other criminal networks that may be operating in the Ozubulu and Ekwusigo areas. The police command has indicated that further arrests or developments may emerge as the inquiry progresses, with a focus on disrupting the entire structure of the criminal syndicate suspected to be using the suspect's residence as a base of operations.