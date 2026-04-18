Anambra Police Apprehend Suspect in JAMB Exam Material Impersonation Scheme

Authorities in Anambra State have arrested Eric Nwombu on charges of impersonation and illegal possession of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination materials. The suspect was reportedly collecting 2026 UTME slips from candidates and claimed to be a coordinator, raising suspicion among cybercafé staff who alerted the police. Investigations are underway, with the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the arrest of Eric Nwombu, who is accused of impersonation and unlawful possession of materials belonging to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ). According to a statement released on Saturday by Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson for Anambra, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, April 14th, in Atani.

The apprehension was carried out by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police's Safe School Initiative operating within the state. The police report indicates that Nwombu was detained after information emerged that he was reportedly collecting Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) slips for the 2026 examination cycle from prospective candidates at a local cybercafé.

During the arrest, authorities recovered several items from the suspect, including eight UTME slips and a notebook containing a list of student names and their corresponding examination numbers. The police stated that Nwombu was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his possession of these materials.

Further details from the police spokesperson reveal that upon questioning by staff at the computer center where he was apprehended, the suspect allegedly presented himself as an official coordinator for the 2026 UTME in the Atani area. However, his claims and activities did not sit well with the cybercafé workers, who grew suspicious of his intentions and the nature of his dealings. Their unease led them to alert the local police operatives in the vicinity.

The statement detailed that upon spotting the approaching police operatives, the suspect attempted to evade capture by fleeing but was ultimately apprehended by the officers.

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that a preliminary investigation into the matter has commenced. The case is slated for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) located in Awka for a more thorough inquiry. Ikioye Orutugu, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, has used this incident to reiterate the command's unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of public examinations within the state.

He urged members of the public to maintain a high level of vigilance and to promptly report any suspicious activities they may encounter. This proactive stance by the police aims to deter potential offenders and ensure a fair examination process for all candidates.

The arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat examination malpractice and protect the credibility of educational assessments.





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JAMB Anambra Police Impersonation Examination Fraud UTME

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