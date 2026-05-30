Anambra Health Ministry Orders Mandatory Registration and Renewal of All Mortuary Facilities by 5 June 2026

The Anambra State Ministry of Health has mandated that every mortuary operator register or renew licences before 5 June 2026, aiming to update the state's mortuary database, enhance regulatory oversight, and improve public‑health safety during disease outbreaks.

The Anambra State Ministry of Health has issued a formal notice ordering every mortuary operator in the state to either register a new facility or renew an expired licence.

The directive, signed by Dr Chukwulobelu Ugochukwu, Director of Medical Services, on behalf of Health Commissioner Dr Afam Obidike, bears the date 29 May 2026 and aligns with Governor Chukwuma Soludo's broader healthcare reform agenda. Under the notice, all mortuary owners - including those attached to hospitals and independent undertakers - must complete the registration or renewal process by 5 June 2026.

The Ministry stresses that the deadline will be strictly observed and that systematic inspections will begin immediately after it passes. Facilities that fail to comply or that are operating without a valid licence will be subject to penalties prescribed by the Public Health Law and other relevant statutes. The government's rationale for the exercise is to refresh and centralise the state's mortuary database, a step that will enable more effective monitoring, regulatory oversight, and enforcement of public‑health standards.

By consolidating accurate records, authorities hope to improve infection‑control measures, particularly during disease outbreaks, and to curb unlawful practices linked to the mishandling of deceased persons. The notice explicitly states that hospitals providing mortuary services must register each mortuary unit as a separate entity, irrespective of the hospital's existing registration status with the Directorate of Medical Services. Operators are instructed to visit the Department of Medical Services in Awka without delay to submit the required documentation.

Likewise, mortuaries whose licences have already expired or are approaching renewal are urged to act swiftly to avoid disruption of services. The Ministry also highlighted that the current drive forms part of a larger initiative to sanitise the health sector, tighten regulatory compliance, and safeguard public health. Full‑scale enforcement and inspection activities will be rolled out across the state, and any non‑compliant or illegal mortuary facilities will face sanctions consistent with existing laws.

By updating the database, the government aims to create a transparent, accountable framework that supports rapid response to public health emergencies and ensures that all mortuary operations meet the standards set out in the Public Health Law. The notice concludes with a call for cooperation from all stakeholders, emphasizing that the success of the reform depends on collective adherence to the new registration regime.

This policy move reflects Anambra's commitment to strengthening health infrastructure, improving disease surveillance, and protecting the dignity of the deceased through regulated, professional mortuary services





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anambra Mortuary Registration Public Health Regulation Healthcare Reform Licensing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anambra First Lady Advocates for Menstrual Hygiene ManagementThe wife of Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo, has called for an end to discrimination and stigma against menstruating women and girls, emphasizing that menstruation is a natural part of life.

Read more »

Soludo Advocates for Menstrual Dignity, Launches Sanitary Pad Banks in Anambra SchoolsDuring the 2026 Menstrual Hygiene Day, the wife of the Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo, called for an end to the stigma and shame associated with menstruation, describing it as a natural part of life. She highlighted the negative impact of cultural misconceptions, poor hygiene education, and lack of sanitary materials on girls, including isolation, mockery, and absenteeism. Soludo announced the establishment of 350 sanitary pad banks in secondary schools through her NGO, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, to improve hygiene, restore confidence, and support learning. She emphasized that a healthy society begins with empowered women and girls.

Read more »

Nigeria Democratic Congress Charges Aspirants to Shun Violence in Anambra State PrimariesThe Nigeria Democratic Congress has charged all its aspirants contesting various elective positions in Anambra State to shun violence and electoral malpractices during its primary elections and instead embrace sportsmanship and a peaceful contest of popularity.

Read more »

Protest rocks Anambra govt house over APGA primaries, supporters reject resultProtesters have stormed the Anambra State Government House, also known as Light House, Awka, on Friday over the outcome of the primary election

Read more »