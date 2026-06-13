Anambra Govt Arrests Pastor Over Alleged Violations of Homeland Security Law 2025

The Anambra State Government has arrested Pastor Harrison Charles of Day Spring Assembly, Awada, Onitsha, over alleged violations of the state's Homeland Security Law 2025, including sexual misconduct, marrying underage girls, and allegedly taking church members' wives.

The Anambra State Government , through operatives of Agunechemba, has arrested the Pastor-in-Charge of Day Spring Assembly, Awada, Onitsha, Pastor Harrison Charles , over alleged violations of the state's Homeland Security Law 2025 , including sexual misconduct , marrying underage girls, and allegedly taking church members' wives.

He was arrested by operatives of Agunechemba on Friday following viral videos containing several allegations against him. Several allegations have been circulating on social media, including confessions and accusations by alleged victims, who claimed that the cleric sometimes swapped wives with other men in his church and allegedly took some members' wives for himself.

In one of the videos circulating online, a yet-to-be-identified woman accused the cleric of engaging in various forms of misconduct, including interfering in marriages, marrying about 75 wives, taking other men's wives, marrying underage girls, and using charms to deceive members. In the video, the woman called on the Anambra State Government and relevant authorities to investigate Harrison Charles of Day Spring Assembly, Awada, Onitsha, saying, it's important now that Governor Soludo is arresting fake pastors, to quickly launch an investigation into the church because a lot of evil is going on in the church.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, Dr Ejimofor Opara, the Special Adviser on Media to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, confirmed that the cleric had been arrested and was currently being investigated by the police in collaboration with the state government. Opara, however, called on anyone with information about the pastor's alleged activities to reach out to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, with relevant testimony.

The statement read, Pastor Harrison Charles, owner of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, was arrested by operatives of Agunechemba following a viral video containing several allegations against him. He is currently being investigated by the police in collaboration with the Anambra State Government. During his arrest, about 11 babies were found in his home. He claims to be the father of these 11 babies, stating that they are from 11 of his wives.

He also claims he does not know the number of wives he has married or the total number of children he has. While investigations continue, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Mr Ken Emeakayi, has urged anyone with additional information to report it to the State Government via 08034182108





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Anambra State Government Pastor Harrison Charles Homeland Security Law 2025 Sexual Misconduct Underage Marriage

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