Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo formally transferred the All Progressives Grand Alliance flag to Vice President Kashim Shettima, signaling APGA's full endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, officially transferred the flag of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday. This ceremonial act took place at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State, marking the political party's formal adoption of President Bola Tinubu as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election. The event served as the centerpiece of a joint rally organized to showcase unity between the Alliance and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Soludo Transfers Flag to Shettima at Rally

Professor Chukwuma Soludo presented the party flag directly to Vice President Kashim Shettima during the joint campaign event. The gathering, which was labeled as SoluTinubu 2027, drew significant support from members of both the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the All Progressives Congress. Attendees filled the venue in their respective party colors, displaying campaign materials and flags to demonstrate their collective support for the presidential ticket.

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The handover ceremony was not merely symbolic but represented a structured political alliance that has evolved over several years. Governor Soludo emphasized that the All Progressives Grand Alliance has maintained a partnership with the federal government's party since 2011. This long-standing relationship has been characterized by sustained cooperation among elected representatives from both parties, ensuring legislative alignment at the federal level.

Legislative Cooperation and Caucus Integration

Professor Chukwuma Soludo highlighted the depth of collaboration between the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the ruling party by citing specific interactions with the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He noted that the Speaker had personally confirmed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance caucus is one of the most cooperative, if not the most cooperative, group within the House of Representatives. This endorsement underscores the practical nature of the political alliance beyond mere public declarations.

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The Governor clarified that while the parties are united for the presidential and vice-presidential slots, they will allow their respective candidates to contest for other elective positions independently. These positions include the Senate, the House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly across the nation. This approach allows for competition at lower levels while maintaining a unified front at the highest office.

However, Soludo stipulated a clear rule for legislative cooperation regardless of which party wins the lower house seats. He stated that if an All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate wins a National Assembly seat, that member must join the All Progressives Congress caucus. Conversely, if an All Progressives Congress candidate wins a seat in the State Assembly, that member is expected to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance caucus. This reciprocal arrangement ensures continued legislative synergy and prevents partisan gridlock.

APGA National Committee Endorses Tinubu Ticket

Governor Soludo formally announced the decision of the All Progressives Grand Alliance National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee to support President Bola Tinubu. He called upon members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance across the entire country to mobilize votes for the President and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON. This endorsement is framed as a critical step toward ensuring the continuity of the current administration's mandate.

The Governor articulated that this political alignment is rooted in the principles of progressive federalism and national unity. He described the decision as being made in the spirit of an indivisible, united Nigeria. Soludo emphasized the importance of supporting a Southern President to complete his term, noting that this commitment reflects the broader values of progressivism and cooperative governance that define the alliance.

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By handing over the flag, the Anambra State government has signaled its full participation in the national campaign strategy for the upcoming election. The move solidifies the political relationship between the state leadership and the federal executive, ensuring that resources and influence are aligned toward the success of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in 2027.

Impact on 2027 Electoral Strategy

This formal adoption by a key state in Southeast Nigeria has significant implications for the 2027 electoral landscape. The All Progressives Grand Alliance's endorsement provides the presidential candidate with additional organizational depth and grassroots mobilization capabilities. It also helps to consolidate support among voters who may have previously been uncertain about the ruling party's regional appeal.

The structured cooperation in legislative caucuses is expected to streamline the governance process for the next four years. By guaranteeing that winning legislators from either party will join the opposing caucus, the alliance minimizes the risk of legislative opposition. This arrangement creates a stable political environment conducive to the implementation of national policies and programs.

As the campaign season approaches, the joint rallies and public endorsements from state governors like Chukwuma Soludo will likely influence voter sentiment. The visual of party flags being handed over and the explicit calls for unity serve to strengthen the perception of a broad political consensus. This consolidation of forces is a strategic move aimed at securing a decisive victory in the 2027 presidential election.