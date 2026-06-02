Anambra Government Vows to Hunt Down Killers of Policemen and Civilians in Convoy Ambush

The Anambra State Government condemns the deadly ambush on the Chief of Staff's convoy that killed two police officers and two civilians, promising to bring the perpetrators to justice and reaffirming its commitment to security.

The Anambra State Government has issued a strong condemnation following a deadly ambush on the convoy of the Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers and two civilians.

The attack occurred on Sunday night, May 31, 2026, along the Amansea-Awa-Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area. The victims were returning from an official assignment when gunmen, who had positioned themselves in a nearby bush, opened fire on the convoy. The Chief of Staff, Chief Ben Nwankwo, escaped unhurt, but several civilians in the entourage sustained injuries during the prolonged gun duel. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants fired indiscriminately, causing panic across the surrounding communities.

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Law Mefor, expressed shock and grief over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the deceased. Mefor emphasized that security agencies are working tirelessly to apprehend all those responsible for what he described as a heinous act against the peace and democratic order of Anambra. He noted that the attack was not merely an assault on an individual but an affront to the state's stability and progress.

The government vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice, reaffirming its commitment to eradicating crime in the region. This incident comes after more than a year of relative peace and security in Anambra, and the authorities are determined not to let it undermine their efforts. The police have launched a manhunt for the attackers, and residents are urged to provide any information that could lead to arrests.

The state government called for calm while assuring the public that security measures would be intensified along vulnerable routes. Community leaders have also condemned the attack and called for collaborative efforts to prevent such tragedies in the future. The tragic event highlights ongoing security challenges in parts of Nigeria, where armed groups continue to target security personnel and civilians. Analysts suggest that such attacks are often aimed at destabilizing regional governments and creating a climate of fear.

The Anambra government's proactive response underscores its resolve to maintain order and protect its citizens. As investigations continue, the families of the victims await justice, while the broader society watches closely for effective action. The attack has sparked discussions about the need for improved intelligence gathering and community policing in rural areas. The state has also promised support for the injured and the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, security forces remain on high alert to prevent further incidents. The Anambra State Government reiterated that it will not be deterred by such acts of violence and remains focused on its developmental agenda. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel and civilians in the line of duty. The government has pledged to strengthen cooperation with federal authorities to address the root causes of insecurity.

Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. The state's information commissioner assured that updates on the investigation will be provided regularly. This attack has drawn widespread condemnation from various groups and individuals, calling for swift justice and enhanced security measures. The Anambra State Government's response reflects a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and a determination to restore peace.

The memory of the fallen will be honored through continued efforts to build a safer society. The community mourns the loss, but the resolve to overcome such challenges grows stronger. The road where the attack occurred will now see increased patrols and surveillance. The government is also exploring technological solutions to improve security.

This tragedy has united the people in their demand for peace and stability. The Anambra State Government remains committed to the safety and well-being of all residents. The attack is a setback, but not a defeat, in the ongoing fight against criminality. The hearts of the people go out to the families of the victims, and the state will provide all necessary support.

The investigation is ongoing, and arrests are expected soon. The government calls for patience and cooperation from the public. The incident will not deter the progress already made in Anambra. The state's resilience is evident in its swift response and determination to uphold law and order.

The security agencies are doing their utmost to ensure that justice is served. The attack has prompted a review of security protocols for official convoys. The government is also engaging with community leaders to enhance local security networks. The people of Anambra stand together in condemning this act of violence.

The state government's message is clear: those who threaten the peace will face the full force of the law. The families of the deceased have been assured of a thorough investigation and fair trial for the perpetrators. The incident has reinforced the need for collective vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement. The Anambra State Government extends its gratitude to the security forces for their swift response and dedication.

The state remains committed to the safety of its citizens and will continue to invest in security infrastructure. The attack on the convoy was a cowardly act, but the spirit of Anambra remains unbroken. The government calls on all residents to remain united and support the efforts to maintain peace. The memory of those lost will not be forgotten, and their sacrifice will strengthen the resolve to build a safer future.

The Anambra State Government, in collaboration with federal agencies, is working tirelessly to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The investigation is progressing, and the government promises transparency throughout the process. The community is urged to remain calm and go about their lawful activities. The state government's firm stance against crime is unwavering, and it will continue to prioritize the security of its people.

The attack has been a stark reminder of the challenges facing the region, but the government's response demonstrates its capacity to tackle them. The people of Anambra are resilient, and together with the government, they will overcome this tragedy. The state reassures all residents that every necessary measure is being taken to restore and maintain peace. The government expresses its deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and promises justice.

The incident has galvanized support for enhanced security measures across the state. The Anambra State Government remains vigilant and proactive in its efforts to combat crime. The attack on the convoy will not derail the government's commitment to development and progress. The state stands firm in its resolve to protect its citizens and uphold the rule of law





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anambra Convoy Attack Police Killed Civilian Deaths Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ekiti Government Vows to Prosecute Female Genital Mutilation PractitionersThe Ekiti State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating Female Genital Mutilation and other forms of gender-based violence in the state. The government has warned perpetrators of FGM to desist, stressing that it will prosecute anyone found culpable.

Read more »

JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Police Patrol in Anambra, Kill Two OfficersGunmen reportedly attacked operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, killing at least two officers. The state had experienced relative calm for several months following a sustained crackdown on criminal elements, particularly armed groups operating under the guise of separatist agitators, until Sunday night’s incident.

Read more »

Gunmen Attack Police Officers in Anambra, Kill TwoA group of gunmen has attacked police officers in Anambra State, killing two police officers instantly. The incident occurred along the Amansea-Ndiora-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma Road, where the police officers were ambushed by armed men who opened fire on them.

Read more »

Ekiti 2026: PRP candidate vows to tackle unemployment, improve infrastructureThe Nation Newspaper Ekiti 2026: PRP candidate vows to tackle unemployment, improve infrastructure

Read more »