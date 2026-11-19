The Anambra State Government said it removed a billboard featuring Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh because Obi did not pay the required signage fee under the Anambra State Signage Act 2010. The government denied the removal was politically motivated.

The Anambra State Government has admitted removing a billboard that featured the image of former Governor Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh, saying the action followed a violation of the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010.

The government denied that the billboard was pulled down because of Peter Obi's image, calling the allegation false and misleading. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr Law Mefor, said the billboard belonged to Senator Victor Umeh, who represents Anambra Central and is the candidate of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the district. Umeh's photograph appeared on the billboard alongside Obi's image.

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Billing Dispute And Campaign Violation

Mefor said Umeh had paid the required signage fee, but Peter Obi, whose image also appeared on the billboard, had not paid. He said that instead of ensuring full compliance, the senator used the billboard to campaign for the NDC presidential candidate, in clear contravention of the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010.

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"For the avoidance of doubt, the billboard was not pulled down because of Peter Obi's image," Mefor stated. He added that the enforcement action was carried out strictly in accordance with the law and not on account of any person, personality, or political affiliation. The commissioner vowed that the state government would not hesitate to pull down any other combined billboard involving a candidate or candidates who failed to pay the approved signage fee.

He said the government remained firmly committed to fair, transparent, and even-handed enforcement of all extant laws, without fear or favour. Mefor urged the public to disregard what he described as a misleading narrative surrounding the incident. He insisted that the government remained committed to due process and equal treatment in enforcing existing laws, and that it would continue to uphold process and ensure a level playing field for all in the regulation of outdoor advertising across the state.

According to the government, presidential candidates must pay N50 million to deploy campaign materials. Senatorial candidates are required to pay N20 million, while House of Representatives candidates will pay N5 million. Candidates for the Anambra State House of Assembly will pay N1.5 million, local government chairmanship candidates will pay N2.5 million, and councillorship candidates will pay N100,000 before deploying outdoor campaigns in the state.

Campaign Fee Schedule And Political Friction

The fee schedule marks another instance of the Anambra State Government announcing permit fees for campaign materials. Previously, senatorial candidates were asked to pay N7 million, while House of Representatives candidates were told to pay N5 million to paste campaign posters in the state. The removal of the billboard featuring Obi sparked widespread debate online. It came amid ongoing political friction between Governor Charles Soludo and the NDC presidential candidate.

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Soludo, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has continued to openly declare support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. Aside from backing Tinubu, Soludo has been campaigning against Obi's presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.