The Anambra State Government has arrested the Pastor-in-Charge of Day Spring Assembly, Awada, Onitsha, Pastor Harrison Charles, over alleged violations of the state's Homeland Security Law 2025. The arrest was made by operatives of Agunechemba on Friday following viral videos containing several allegations against him.

The Anambra State Government , through operatives of Agunechemba, has arrested the Pastor-in-Charge of Day Spring Assembly, Awada, Onitsha, Pastor Harrison Charles , over alleged violations of the state's Homeland Security Law 2025 .

The arrest was made by operatives of Agunechemba on Friday following viral videos containing several allegations against him. The allegations include sexual misconduct, marrying underage girls, and allegedly taking church members' wives. Several allegations have been circulating on social media, including confessions and accusations by alleged victims, who claimed that the cleric sometimes swapped wives with other men in his church and allegedly took some members' wives for himself.

In one of the videos circulating online, a yet-to-be-identified woman accused the cleric of engaging in various forms of misconduct, including interfering in marriages, marrying about 75 wives, taking other men's wives, marrying underage girls, and using charms to deceive members. However, in a statement issued on Saturday, Dr Ejimofor Opara, the Special Adviser on Media to the Anambra State Governor, confirmed that the cleric had been arrested and was currently being investigated by the police in collaboration with the state government.

During his arrest, about 11 babies were found in his home. He claims to be the father of these 11 babies, stating that they are from 11 of his wives. He also claims he does not know the number of wives he has married or the total number of children he has.

While investigations continue, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Mr Ken Emeakayi, has urged anyone with additional information to report it to the State Government via 08034182108. The Anambra State Government is urging anyone with information about the pastor's alleged activities to come forward and provide relevant testimony. The government is working closely with the police to investigate the allegations and bring the pastor to justice if he is found guilty.

The arrest of Pastor Harrison Charles is a significant step towards ensuring that the state's Homeland Security Law 2025 is upheld and that those who violate it are held accountable. The government is committed to protecting the people of Anambra State and ensuring that they are safe from harm. The arrest of Pastor Harrison Charles is a reminder that no one is above the law and that those who break the law will be brought to justice.

The government is urging the public to remain calm and to cooperate with the authorities as they investigate the allegations. The investigation is ongoing, and the government is working closely with the police to ensure that justice is served. The people of Anambra State deserve to know the truth about the allegations against Pastor Harrison Charles, and the government is committed to providing them with accurate and timely information.

The government is urging anyone with information about the pastor's alleged activities to come forward and provide relevant testimony. The government is working closely with the police to investigate the allegations and bring the pastor to justice if he is found guilty. The arrest of Pastor Harrison Charles is a significant step towards ensuring that the state's Homeland Security Law 2025 is upheld and that those who violate it are held accountable.

The government is committed to protecting the people of Anambra State and ensuring that they are safe from harm. The arrest of Pastor Harrison Charles is a reminder that no one is above the law and that those who break the law will be brought to justice





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Anambra State Government Pastor Harrison Charles Homeland Security Law 2025 Arrest Investigation

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