Anambra Demolishes Partially Collapsed Three-Storey Building

The Anambra State Government has demolished a partially collapsed three-storey building in Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, in a preventive measure aimed at averting further risks to lives and surrounding properties.

The Anambra State Government has taken a preventive measure by demolishing a partially collapsed three-storey building in Umuoji , Idemili North Local Government Area . The exercise, led by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Chijioke Ojukwu, was aimed at averting further risks to lives and surrounding properties.

The building reportedly collapsed on May 18 while construction work was ongoing, though no casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigations attributed the incident to the use of substandard materials and poor construction practices. During an inspection of the site prior to demolition, Ojukwu outlined multiple regulatory violations associated with the project, including the absence of approved permits, non-compliance with setback requirements, and excessive development beyond the capacity of the land.

He warned developers, contractors and property owners to strictly adhere to planning regulations, noting that enforcement efforts would be intensified across the state. The government is also reviewing existing laws to introduce stricter penalties for defaulters, including possible criminal sanctions. Ojukwu further urged builders to engage qualified professionals and comply with all regulatory requirements, reaffirming the state's commitment to urban renewal and infrastructure development projects





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Anambra State Government Partially Collapsed Building Umuoji Idemili North Local Government Area Urban Renewal Infrastructure Development

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