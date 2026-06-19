Anambra Court Grants Bail to Native Doctor Charged Under Homeland Security Law

An Anambra State High Court has granted bail to Nnewi-based native doctor Ikechukwu Ezenagu, popularly known as "Muomiri Afuluanya", who faces charges under the state's Homeland Security Law. The bail is set at N50 million with a surety of the same amount, and includes the deposit of his house title document, which will be forfeited if he jumps bail. The defendant was arrested on March 26 by the state security outfit, Agunechemba, over allegations of encouraging ritual practices. After being remanded at Amawbia Correctional Centre, he secured bail following a hearing on June 19. The prosecution, led by Attorney General Tobechukwu Nweke, opposed earlier bail applications on health grounds. The case underscores the state's efforts to enforce its security law against suspected ritualistic activities.

An Anambra State High Court, sitting in Awka and presided over by Justice Jude Obiora, granted bail on Friday to Ikechukwu Ezenagu, a native doctor from Nnewi widely known as "Muomiri Afuluanya".

The bail was set at N50 million with a surety in the same amount. Additional conditions mandated the deposit of the title document for the defendant's home, which would be forfeited should he abscond. In his ruling, Justice Obiora explicitly stated that the defendant had been granted bail in the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum, with other conditions including the deposit of a house title document, subject to forfeiture upon jumping bail.

Following the proceedings, one of the defendant's counsels, Kingsley Awuka, described the court's decision as gracious and deserved, adding that the bail conditions were manageable for his client and expressing confidence that justice would prevail. The prosecution is led by the Anambra State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke. The charges against Ezenagu pertain to violations of the Anambra Homeland Security Law.

Ezenagu's arrest occurred on March 26, carried out by operatives of Agunechemba, the Anambra State Government's security outfit, on allegations related to the state's Homeland Security Law. After the arrest, a search of his Nnewi residence was reportedly conducted as part of ongoing investigations. The defendant had initially been brought to court from a hospital on June 3.

Through his counsel, Kingsley Awuka, he applied for bail on health grounds and sought permission to remain hospitalized until the next court date. However, prosecuting counsel Tobechukwu Nweke opposed the application and urged the court to remand the defendant pending the determination of the bail motion.

Consequently, Ezenagu was remanded at the Amawbia Correctional Centre until his bail was granted on Friday, June 19. Previous reports from PUNCH Online on March 26 detailed that Ezenagu was apprehended by Agunechemba operatives for allegedly breaching the Homeland Security Law. Security personnel accompanied him to his residence for a search during the investigation.

At that time, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, addressed journalists, alleging that the native doctor encouraged youths to patronize him with promises of acquiring wealth through ritual practices, including bathing in a stream behind his house. Emeakayi asserted that such activities contravened the Homeland Security Law and noted that the suspect had previously been warned by authorities but allegedly persisted.

The case has attracted public attention due to its intersection of traditional practices and state security regulations, highlighting ongoing tensions in Anambra State regarding the enforcement of laws against alleged ritualistic activities and the treatment of traditional healers within the legal framework





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anambra Native Doctor Bail Homeland Security Law Agunechemba

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anambra State Trains 480 Tech Interns Under Digital Transformation InitiativeThe Anambra State Government has unveiled 480 graduates from its Tech Skills Scheme, including robotics, ISP engineering, and startup trainees, marking a major step in its digital economy push.

Read more »

Two arrested over 33-year-old Anambra woman’s killingAnambra police arrest two suspects, Thankgod Ikechukwu Ikwugwara and Makuochukwu Uzoigwe, for the murder of a 33-year-old Anambra woman in Oraifite.

Read more »

Police provide financial support for assaulted Anambra 10-year-old boyAnambra State Police Command provides financial support for the urgent medical treatment of a 10-year-old boy severely abused by guardians.

Read more »

Anambra police arrest suspects in murder of married womanPolice in Anambra State have arrested two men suspected of killing a 33-year-old married woman. The victim was reported missing on March 13, and her body was found in a culvert the next day. The prime suspect confessed to being in a romantic relationship with the deceased for about three years, unaware she was married.

Read more »