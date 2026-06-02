Anambra Chief of Staff Survives Ambush; Two Police Officers Killed

Dr. Ben Nwankwo, Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Governor, escaped an armed attack on his convoy along the Amansea-Ufuma Road. Two police officers were killed. Police commissioner gives 48-hour ultimatum for arrest of attackers.

Dr. Ben Nwankwo, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Anambra State , narrowly escaped death on Sunday night when armed men ambushed his convoy on the Amansea-Ufuma Road.

The attack, which occurred around 9 p.m., left two police officers attached to the convoy dead, while Dr. Nwankwo emerged unhurt. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants, who were dressed in military and police uniforms, opened fire on the convoy from a hidden position near a curve in the road. The attackers then fled into the surrounding forest after the brief but intense gunfight.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the state, with many expressing outrage over the brazen assault on a top government official. In response, the Anambra State Police Command immediately launched a coordinated manhunt for the attackers. The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, convened an emergency security meeting at the command headquarters in Awka, where he gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all tactical units to arrest those responsible.

He described the attack as a direct challenge to state authority and a grave threat to public safety.

“I want you to fish out the attackers and the killers of our officers. I demand immediate action to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act. I want results. The people of Anambra State must know that the police are fully in charge and ready to protect them,” Orutugu told senior officers.

He also raised concerns about a new trend where criminal elements disguise themselves in security uniforms. Intelligence reports indicate that these groups are using such disguises to approach their targets without raising suspicion. The Amansea-Ufuma Road, an isolated stretch linking Anambra to parts of Enugu and Delta states, has become a hotspot for armed robberies and kidnappings in recent months. Commuters have been advised to avoid travelling on the road at night and to stay alert during the day.

Security patrols have been intensified along the corridor, with joint operations involving the police, military, and local vigilantes. Residents of nearby communities have also been urged to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The attack on Dr. Nwankwo has highlighted the deteriorating security situation in parts of Anambra State. Several similar incidents have occurred in the region over the past year, with targeted attacks on government officials and security personnel.

The state government has condemned the attack and called for calm, promising that justice will be served. Dr. Nwankwo, a key adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, is known for his role in coordinating policy implementation and crisis management. His escape has been described as miraculous by his aides.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that they are making progress in the investigation.

“We are following up on leads and we will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice,” a police spokesperson said. The families of the slain officers have been notified, and the police command has promised to ensure that their sacrifice is not in vain. As the manhunt continues, the community is urged to cooperate with security forces.

The attack has also sparked debates about the need for better protection for government officials and improved security infrastructure in rural areas. Many are calling for increased investment in technology and intelligence gathering to preempt such incidents. The coming days will be critical as security agencies work to restore normalcy and bring the culprits to book.

The people of Anambra State watch with hope and determination, trusting that the forces of law and order will prevail over the agents of violence and chaos





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