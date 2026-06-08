Anambra Central Senator Defends Official Vehicles for Lawmakers, Addresses Labour Party Crisis

Anambra Central senator, Victor Umeh, has defended the provision of official vehicles to lawmakers, saying members of the National Assembly cannot trek to work to carry out their legislative duties. He also addressed the crisis in the Labour Party, stating that the door has been shut on the party's national chairman, Julius Abure.

Anambra Central senator, Victor Umeh , has defended the provision of official vehicles to lawmakers, saying members of the National Assembly cannot trek to work to carry out their legislative duties.

He made this remark during an interview on African Independent Television's Political Platform, where he dismissed criticisms surrounding the allocation of vehicles to federal lawmakers. Umeh insisted that receiving an official vehicle for official functions should not be controversial, pointing out that other public office holders, including those in the executive arm of government, have a fleet of vehicles.

He further stated that the National Assembly was often unfairly singled out for criticism over official benefits available to public office holders. Umeh, who is a senator representing his senatorial district, emphasized that he is entitled to an official car to do his work. He also used the opportunity to address the crisis in the Labour Party, stating that the door has been shut on the party's national chairman, Julius Abure.

According to Umeh, Abure has failed to address the party's internal issues and has instead chosen to focus on external factors. Umeh warned Abure that he should focus on resolving the crisis within the party rather than making excuses, and that the party's members will not be fooled by his attempts to shift the blame. The senator further stated that the party's members are tired of the crisis and are demanding action from the leadership.

Umeh's comments come at a time when the Labour Party is facing a major crisis, with several of its members defecting to other parties. The crisis has been ongoing for several months, and it remains to be seen whether the party will be able to resolve its internal issues and move forward.

In conclusion, Umeh's remarks highlight the need for the National Assembly to be treated fairly and for the party's leadership to take responsibility for addressing the crisis within the party





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