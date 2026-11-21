Wilson Ekwerekwu warns CBM Anambra chapter about parallel executives. The crisis threatens APC unity ahead of 2027 elections as members reconsider allegiance.

The Coalition of Ibos in Movement (CBM) in Anambra State is facing a severe internal leadership crisis that threatens the structural integrity of the political movement. Wilson Ekwerekwu, the State Secretary of the CBM and leader of the Coalition of Igbo Youth Leaders in South-East Nigeria, has formally challenged the current administrative structure. His intervention comes amidst allegations of unauthorized parallel executives being installed without due process or consultation with established state leadership. This dispute has escalated to a point where members are openly considering their continued association with the CBM and their broader political allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Parallel Executives Spark Leadership Crisis

Wilson Ekwerekwu issued a formal protest letter to the national leadership of the CBM, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday. In this document, he highlighted the urgent need for clarification regarding the recognized leadership structure within the Anambra chapter. The core of the controversy involves the introduction of new executives who were not part of the original consultation process with existing state leaders. Ekwerekwu argues that these parallel arrangements undermine the democratic principles and organizational cohesion that the movement claims to uphold.

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The State Secretary emphasized that the installation of these new figures lacks adequate justification and violates the internal protocols of the organization. He urged the national leadership to immediately explain the basis for this decision and to initiate a reconciliation process involving all affected executives. The demand is not merely about personnel changes but about establishing a clear framework that promotes inclusion and prevents the recurrence of unauthorized leadership appointments. Without swift intervention, Ekwerekwu warned that the crisis could deepen, leading to further fragmentation within the Anambra chapter.

Threats to APC and CBM Allegiance

The stakes of this internal dispute extend beyond the CBM, potentially impacting the broader political landscape in Anambra State ahead of the 2027 general elections. Ekwerekwu explicitly stated that aggrieved CBM executives and political followers are considering their continued participation in the movement. More critically, he noted that these members are also reviewing their allegiance to the All Progressives Congress. This threat of defection or non-cooperation poses a significant risk to the APC's consolidation efforts in the region, as the CBM has historically played a pivotal role in mobilizing grassroots support.

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The protest letter served as a clear warning that the current trajectory of leadership management in Anambra is unsustainable. Ekwerekwu pointed out that members joined the movement with a commitment to political networks and grassroots mobilization capacity, rather than seeking mere administrative titles. He stressed that the cohesion of the CBM depends heavily on the confidence and commitment of its members. By failing to address the grievances regarding parallel executives, the national leadership risks alienating a significant portion of its grassroots base, which could have long-term repercussions for political alliances in Southeast Nigeria.

Demands for Inclusion and Strategic Clarity

Wilson Ekwerekwu outlined several specific demands aimed at resolving the crisis and restoring order within the CBM Anambra chapter. The primary request was for clear communication regarding the movement's strategic direction and mobilization plans for the upcoming electoral period. He insisted that state executives must be consulted and given a clear understanding of their roles and expectations ahead of 2027. The letter emphasized the need for a leadership style that prioritizes consultation over imposition and inclusion over exclusion, reflecting the democratic aspirations of the grassroots members.

Ekwerekwu reiterated that the CBM members are seeking genuine leadership that recognizes their contributions to political mobilization. He argued that the movement's success relies on the active engagement and confidence of its members, not on top-down administrative impositions. The protest letter concluded with a willingness to engage constructively with the national leadership to resolve the dispute. However, Ekwerekwu urged immediate action to prevent further divisions. The resolution of this crisis is critical not only for the CBM but also for the stability of the political ecosystem in Anambra State as it approaches the critical 2027 election cycle.