Anambra Assembly Demands Prosecution in Horrific Child Abuse Case

The Anambra State House of Assembly calls for the speedy prosecution of a woman accused of brutally torturing a 10-year-old boy, highlighting systemic child protection failures and urging legal reforms and proactive measures.

A special report details a harrowing incident in Awada, Obosi, Anambra State , where a 10-year-old boy endured severe maltreatment. The Anambra State House of Assembly has responded with calls for swift legal action against Chisom Chukwuyere , a 30-year-old woman accused of the cruelty, with allegations of her husband's complicity.

Legislative proceedings on Thursday saw members urge Governor Charles Soludo to task the Ministry of Women and Social Development with investigating and prosecuting the suspects under the Child Rights Law. The motion of urgent public importance was moved by Ifeoma Azikiwe, representing Onitsha North Constituency I, who labeled the case one of the most horrifying instances of child abuse she has witnessed.

Descriptions include the child being repeatedly locked in toilets, beaten overnight, and tortured with a heated gas burner pressed against his head and face. Azikiwe advocated for establishing Child Rights Desks and emergency hotlines across all 21 local government areas, coupled with whistleblower protections to encourage reporting. Ikenna Ofodeme, the House majority leader, demanded an open trial and charges including attempted murder, torture, and grievous bodily harm.

Other lawmakers, Golden Iloh and Tony Muobike, pressed for an investigation into the husband and other compound residents for potential conspiracy. Speaker Somtochukwu Udeze called the incident heartbreaking, directing the House Committee on Judiciary to review the Child Rights Law immediately and urging local government social welfare departments to adopt proactive measures against child abuse statewide.

This case underscores systemic failures in child protection and the urgent need for robust enforcement mechanisms and community vigilance to safeguard children's rights and well-being in Nigeria





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Child Abuse Anambra State Chisom Chukwuyere Child Rights Law Prosecution

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