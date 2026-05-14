Analysis of Senator Sandy Onor's Political Strategy in Cross River State

An exploration of Senator Sandy Onor's political maneuvers, his ties to Nyesom Wike, and the challenges of achieving leadership in the autonomous political landscape of Cross River State.

The political atmosphere within Cross River State is currently characterized by a high level of discernment and a strong sense of regional identity. Central to the ongoing discussions is the political trajectory of Senator Sandy Ojang Onor, whose recent activities have sparked significant debate among observers and the general public.

There has been a growing narrative suggesting that Senator Onor is being positioned as a potential presidential candidate under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, many seasoned political analysts view this development not as a sincere pursuit of the highest office in the land, but rather as a sophisticated strategic recalibration.

The prevailing theory is that these national aspirations are a facade designed to maintain his visibility and political relevance, serving as a stepping stone for a future bid for the governorship of Cross River State, specifically targeting the 2031 election cycle. This perceived strategy highlights the complex nature of ambition within the Nigerian political space, where national visibility is often leveraged to secure local dominance.

A critical component of this political analysis is the relationship between Senator Onor and Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. This alliance has become a focal point for critics and supporters alike. In the complex web of Nigerian politics, such connections often provide necessary leverage and access to power corridors. Yet, in the context of Cross River, this external reliance is often viewed with suspicion.

There is a perceived incongruity between the Senator's national networking and his actual standing with the grassroots electorate. The 2023 elections served as a wake-up call, revealing a disconnect between the high-level political machinery and the desires of the local voters. While the campaign was presented as a broad movement, the results indicated a preference for stability and a rejection of politics that appeared detached from the immediate needs of the people.

This gap suggests that while elite alliances can provide a platform, they cannot replace the authentic trust of the voting population. The electorate in Cross River State is known for its collective resistance to external influence and its adherence to established zoning arrangements. This political culture makes it difficult for any candidate to succeed based solely on the endorsement of national power brokers. The belief is that the state's political direction must be determined internally by its own populace.

Therefore, the current efforts to project Senator Onor on a national stage are seen by many as an attempt to bypass the hard work of rebuilding grassroots trust. By associating himself with influential figures like Wike, Onor may be attempting to create a perception of power that he lacks within his own home state.

However, the history of Cross River politics suggests that external directives rarely translate into local victory without a genuine and deep-rooted connection to the people. The state possesses a unique political identity and a strong sense of autonomy that resists being used as a pawn in larger national strategies. As we look toward the future, the strategic positioning for 2031 becomes a game of perception and endurance.

The challenge for Senator Onor lies in bridging the gap between his elite alliances and the common citizen. The people of Cross River pride themselves on their autonomy and their ability to discern the underlying motivations of their leaders. For any politician to successfully navigate this terrain, they must move beyond the shadow of external sponsors and cultivate a legacy of service that resonates with the local population.

The current presidential speculation, while perhaps useful for maintaining a seat at the table in Abuja, does little to address the fundamental requirement of local legitimacy. Ultimately, the political destiny of Cross River State remains in the hands of its voters, who continue to prioritize authenticity and local commitment over strategic maneuvers orchestrated from the outside





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sandy Onor Cross River State PDP Nyesom Wike Nigerian Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSpecial Report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, and Afrophobia!, By Wole Olaoye

Read more »

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSpecial Report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo and the separation of TV host Frank Edoho from his second wife.

Read more »

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeA special report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo and an account of a frightening experience on a Max Air flight from Abuja to Katsina.

Read more »

Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe Defies APC, Says Party Has Failed His PeopleSenator Binos Dauda Yaroe, who represents Adamawa South Zone in the National Assembly, has refused to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the party has failed his people. He defected from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier and insisted that it would have been a betrayal of trust if he had moved to the APC.

Read more »