ANA President Warns of Economic Crisis at 45th Convention

Usman Akanbi urges federal government to prioritize citizen welfare and address insecurity ahead of the 2027 elections during the Nigerian Association of Nigerian Authors convention.

Usman Akanbi, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Authors, has issued a stark warning to the federal government regarding the severe economic hardships facing ordinary citizens. He emphasized that while structural reforms are underway, they must be implemented with a clear focus on human welfare and the restoration of public confidence.

Speaking on October 30, 2024, at the association's 45th International Convention in Abuja, Akanbi highlighted that the current economic climate is causing a significant decline in living standards across the nation. He called for immediate policy interventions to support young Nigerians and restore hope for the future.

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Economic Reforms and Public Welfare

Usman Akanbi acknowledged the government's efforts to implement bold structural reforms and improve national infrastructure during the convention opening address. However, he stressed that the true measure of these reforms must be their direct impact on the welfare of Nigerian citizens rather than just macroeconomic indicators.

The ANA president described the current situation as an acute economic crunch that has severely depressed the standard of living for many families. He argued that no nation can experience sustainable growth when its young population has lost faith in a better future.

He noted that without restoring hope among the youth, no economic reform can succeed in the long term. Public welfare must remain the central priority in all policymaking decisions to ensure stability and progress for the country.

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Insecurity and Infrastructure Challenges

Usman Akanbi urged the federal government to intensify efforts to address pervasive insecurity, which he described as a major barrier to economic and social development. He cited the dangers of kidnapping and armed robbery that continue to plague travelers and residents in various parts of the country.

He specifically criticized the state of hinterland roads, noting that journeys to Abuja through several of these routes are difficult and unsafe due to collapsed bridges and deteriorating networks. He argued that while coastal and border roads may offer long-term benefits, immediate attention must be given to roads connecting farms, villages, markets, and towns.

The ANA president emphasized that the ordinary Nigerian feels these local infrastructure projects deserve far greater consideration and priority from policymakers. He linked the lack of security directly to the inability of farmers to access their lands and traders to travel safely for business.

Political Restraint for 2027 Elections

Addressing the political landscape, Usman Akanbi cautioned politicians and their supporters against engaging in inflammatory conduct as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify. He urged all political actors to exercise strict restraint to prevent electoral competition from turning into hostility or violence.

He insisted that the upcoming elections must be conducted in an environment completely devoid of rancor, bitterness, and ill will. He warned that politics must not become a war, as such divisions would undermine the foundation of a functional nation.

Building a functional country requires continuous cooperation between citizens and those entrusted with public office. He stressed that this cooperative spirit is essential for navigating the challenges of the next electoral cycle.

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Literature and National Narrative

The convention was themed Literature, Security and the Place of Nigeria in the World, reflecting the deep interconnection between safety and cultural expression. Usman Akanbi explained that insecurity affects not only lives and livelihoods but also artistic expression and intellectual development.

He described insecurity as the greatest censor of the Nigerian imagination, noting that creativity and reading cannot flourish where children cannot attend school safely. He urged Nigerian writers to take responsibility for telling the country's story accurately.

International narratives about Nigeria are often dominated by reports of insecurity and fear, which the ANA president believes must be challenged. He encouraged authors to reclaim that narrative by producing works that acknowledge challenges while highlighting the country's possibilities.

Association History and Legacy

Reflecting on the history of the Nigerian Association of Authors, Usman Akanbi recalled that the organization was established in 1981 under the leadership of novelist Chinua Achebe. Its original mandate was to defend freedom of expression, promote literary excellence, and foster unity through writing.

Over the decades, the association has established literary prizes, publications, and annual conventions while supporting generations of Nigerian writers. These efforts have cemented its role as a key institution in the national cultural landscape.

However, Akanbi acknowledged that the ANA has endured significant challenges, including internal divisions following its 2019 convention in Enugu. He noted that this crisis fractured the association, led to legal disputes, and threatened its continued existence as a professional body.