AMVCA 2026: A Night of African Excellence in Film, Television, and Digital Storytelling

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) returns with a glamorous celebration of outstanding achievements in African film, television, and digital content creation, featuring acclaimed winners and captivating performances.

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took center stage at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday, celebrating excellence across African film, television, and digital storytelling .

The prestigious event, which began at 7 p.m., gathered luminaries from the continent's entertainment industry, including actors, filmmakers, and digital content creators. A star-studded lineup of winners was honored in various categories, showcasing remarkable achievements in acting, directing, production, and digital innovation. The ceremony was broadcast live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as streamed live on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream, ensuring widespread accessibility for African viewers.

Among the highlights of the evening, Linda Ejiofor claimed the Best Supporting Actress award, beating seasoned actress Funke Akindele and making headlines. Notable winners also emerged from film productions like MTV Shuga Masahariki, which features a stellar cast including Annette Shadeya, Natasha Likimani, and Mkamzee Mwatela, and Tlhaho Ya Mosadi with stars like Naledi Galane and Promise Ramoroka.

The Best Indigenous Language Film for West Africa was awarded to The Low Priest by Femi D. Ogunsanwo, while My Father’s Shadow, directed by Funmbi Ogunbanwo and Rachel Dargavel, also received acclaim. Additional recognized productions included Gingerrr with Ope Ajayi, Bisola Aiyeola, and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, and The Herd, featuring Daniel Etim Effiong and Efe Ejukoriem. The AMVCA 2026 showcase underscored the vibrant and diverse talents shaping Africa’s creative landscape, solidifying its reputation as a key fixture in global entertainment events.

Aside from the entertainment highlights, there were notable promotions presented across the event, including medical insights from doctors on health solutions and financial concepts for professionals seeking to earn US dollars through premium domain acquisitions. The AMVCA 2026 not only celebrated artistic achievements but also emphasized innovation and opportunity for professionals across various fields





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