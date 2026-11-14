Amupitan Disputes Narrative on Nigeria Voter Register Protest in London

Chinedu Amupitan clarifies that protesters outside Chatham House were paid individuals, denying they represent the Nigerian diaspora amid scrutiny of the INEC voter register.

Chinedu Amupitan has firmly rejected viral claims that a protest outside Chatham House in London represented the views of Nigerians living abroad. He stated that the individuals involved were a small, paid group rather than a genuine reflection of the diaspora community. This clarification addresses the controversy surrounding the Independent National Electoral Commission's preparations for the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Clarification of Protester Identity and Motives

Babalola, a lawyer who attended the event, dismissed suggestions that the protesters were authentic representatives of Nigerians in the diaspora. He described them as a small group of between 10 and 15 people who were paid to stage the demonstration. Babalola emphasized that these individuals did not reflect the audience that attended the official engagement at the venue.

Also read Amupitan Faces Protesters Outside Chatham House In London

The incident has occurred amid growing scrutiny of the INEC preliminary voters' register. The commission recently announced the removal of 1,608,660 invalid registrations following a review of the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration exercise. Additionally, INEC deleted 873 records of deceased persons. This brought the total number of records removed to 1,609,553. These figures highlight the significant effort by the electoral body to clean up the registry ahead of the next election cycle.

Amupitan Addresses Electoral Irregularities Claims

Amupitan had participated in a discussion titled Nigeria's 2027 Elections: Democratic Trajectory and Regional Stability Beyond the Ballot. During the session, he addressed issues surrounding Nigeria's democratic development, electoral integrity, and preparations for the 2027 general elections. The controversy followed reports that demonstrators blocked his vehicle and demanded answers over alleged irregularities in the voters' register.

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Some reports claimed that protesters called for Amupitan's resignation over these alleged irregularities. However, Babalola maintained that the demonstration happened after the official engagement had ended. He stated that the protest did not disrupt the programme. He noted that Amupitan made contributions to the discussion and responded to questions from participants before the protesters gathered outside.

Security Response and Evidence of Paid Participation

Giving his account of the incident, the lawyer alleged that some demonstrators wore memorabilia associated with the Labour Party. He specified that the memorabilia was linked to the presidential candidate in the 2023 election. Babalola stated that he witnessed several videos of the event being recorded. He noted that the situation attracted the attention of Chatham House security personnel.

When the police were called, the individuals dispersed from the area. Babalola further alleged that he encountered some of the protesters later on Jermyn Street. He claimed to have witnessed a man wearing New Democratic Congress memorabilia making payments to them. He recalled that when the protesters saw him, they threw a few insults at him. He smiled and remarked that they had made some small pounds to pay their bills for a few days before walking past them.

Attendance Figures and Authenticity of the Event

The lawyer also disputed claims that the Chatham House engagement attracted a poor audience. He insisted that the physical venue was well attended by interested participants. According to him, close to 200 people, mostly Nigerians, attended the programme physically. Another 374 people registered and participated online via digital means. He stressed that the demonstrators were not part of the audience. They remained outside the premises throughout the entire engagement.

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To support his account, Babalola said he could be seen in some of the videos circulating online. He was visible standing close to the main entrance of Chatham House. He was present in the circulating video between approximately 2:22 and 2:45. He was dressed in a suit and holding his muffler during this time. He mentioned this simply to establish that his account is not based on hearsay.

Warning Against Misinformation and Diaspora Misrepresentation

He argued that the protest should not be used to undermine the outcome of the official engagement. He insisted that Amupitan completed his assignment without any interruption. He stated that what happened outside the venue afterwards should not be deliberately conflated with the quality, substance, or outcome of the official engagement. He believed that the two events were distinct and unrelated in terms of impact.

While acknowledging the right of citizens to protest and demand accountability from public officials, Babalola warned against generalizing the actions of a handful of demonstrators. He stated that their actions should not be presented as the position of Nigerians living abroad. He emphasized that people are entitled to their political opinions. They are equally entitled to peaceful protest and to demand accountability from public office holders.

However, he argued that political disagreement must not become an excuse for misinformation, sensationalism, or the deliberate distortion of events. He stated that a handful of individuals cannot legitimately be presented as the voice of the entire Nigerian diaspora. He also criticized social media commentators for amplifying what he described as misleading accounts. He noted that these commentators failed to establish the circumstances surrounding the demonstration.