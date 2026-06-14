Amotekun Arrests 97 Suspects in Ondo State Crackdown on Kidnapping, Robbery, and Anti-Grazing Violations

The Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) announced the arrest of 97 individuals linked to kidnapping, robbery, burglary, and violations of the anti-open grazing law during a two-week operation across the state's 18 local government areas. Commander Akogun Adeleye detailed the arrests, noting the breakup of criminal syndicates and the recovery of stolen vehicles. The operation also uncovered a new trend involving women found in forests with household items, allegedly invited by northern groups to destabilize the region. The crackdown highlights Amotekun's aggressive stance against emerging security threats.

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, commonly referred to as Amotekun , announced the arrest of 97 individuals linked to various criminal activities across the state.

According to the Corps, the suspects were implicated in offenses that include kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and breaches of the anti-open grazing law, among others. State Commander Akogun Adeleye provided details, stating that the arrests occurred over a two-week period through coordinated raids in multiple locations. He identified some of those apprehended as members of armed robbery and kidnapping syndicates operating in areas such as Ikare Akoko, Akure, Ilu-Abo, Kajola, Akure North, Mure, and Oja-Mokan.

Commander Adeleye elaborated on the scope of the operations, saying, I have a total of 97 suspects arrested across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State within the last 14 days. Some were arrested directly in connection with kidnapping-related cases. Others were arrested for violating the anti-open grazing law of Ondo State. Some were arrested for burglary and robbery, while others were apprehended in connection with vehicle hijacking and theft.

We were able to break a syndicate that has been operating in Ondo State. The stolen vehicles and some of the principal suspects have been arrested. We equally have some individuals who confessed to being informants and suppliers to kidnappers in the forest, as well as confirmed members of kidnapping groups. A notable aspect of the commander's briefing was the discovery of women found in forest hideouts with household items such as utensils, mortars and pestles, bedding, and cooking equipment.

He described this as a new trend in criminality, asserting that these women claimed they were fleeing security pressures in the northern region and had been invited by certain northern groups to destabilize the previously peaceful southern parts of the state. One suspect reported that he had invited only two individuals to work for him, but those two subsequently brought an additional 51 people into the forest with various goods.

The commander emphasized the suspicious nature of such movements, highlighting the potential for coordinated efforts to undermine regional security. The arrest of 97 suspects underscores Amotekun's intensified efforts to combat crime and enforce state regulations, particularly the anti-open grazing law. The operations have resulted in the dismantling of criminal networks, recovery of stolen vehicles, and identification of informants. The presence of external actors allegedly being brought in to stir unrest raises concerns about cross-regional security challenges.

The agency's actions reflect a broader strategy to maintain law and order in Ondo State amid evolving criminal tactics





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Amotekun Ondo State Arrests Kidnapping Robbery Anti-Open Grazing Law Security Operations Criminal Syndicates

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