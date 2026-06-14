Amotekun Arrests 97 Suspects in Ondo State

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, has arrested 97 suspects in connection with various criminal activities in the state.

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun , said it had arrested no fewer than 97 persons in connection with various criminal activities in some parts of the state.

According to the corps, the suspects were allegedly involved in criminal activities, including kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and violation of the anti-open grazing law, among others. The state Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested within two weeks of raids. He alleged that some of the suspects were members of armed robbery and kidnapping gangs operating in various locations.

The Amotekun commander also stated that some of the suspects were arrested inside the forest with personal utensils, indicating that they were living in the forest illegally. The commander stated that a new trend in criminality had been observed, involving women of different ages travelling into the interior forests with household utensils.

Upon interrogation, they confirmed they were fleeing security pressure in the North and were invited by some members of these northern groups to come and destabilise the peace in the southern part of the state. The commander stated that one suspect told him he invited only two people to work for him, but those two people brought 51 others. The man who invited them confirmed that he had only requested two workers.

These individuals subsequently brought 51 more people into the forest, loaded with various goods, to an area they had never been to before. This is highly suspicious





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Amotekun Ondo State Security Crime Arrests

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