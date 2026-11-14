Amobi Sues MTN Over Disputed Data Loss in Federal Court

Podcast host Amobi takes MTN to court over 150GB missing data dispute, highlighting widespread billing transparency issues affecting Nigerian consumers.

Podcast host Mr Amobi, widely recognized as KAA, has initiated legal proceedings against MTN Nigeria at the Federal High Court in Abuja regarding a dispute over unexplained mobile data depletion. The legal action is scheduled for 18 November, targeting the telecommunications operator's inability to provide satisfactory explanations for missing data volumes.

Core Details of the Data Dispute

The controversy began approximately three weeks prior to the public announcement when Amobi discovered that more than 150GB of data had vanished from his mobile line. The incident included a specific anomaly where 20GB disappeared from his balance within an eight-minute window, a period during which his mobile data connection was explicitly switched off. This rapid depletion of resources without active usage构成了 the primary basis for his complaint against the service provider.

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Amobi initially raised the issue publicly on the social media platform X, accusing MTN of failing to provide a transparent account of the incident. Despite holding two telephone conversations with customer service representatives, the podcast host stated that the explanations provided were unsatisfactory and lacked factual grounding. The lack of clarity regarding which specific number was affected during their initial public response further exacerbated the dispute.

Conflicting Technical Explanations

MTN's customer service team initially responded publicly by claiming that Amobi had actually used the data in question. This assertion was made without verifying the specific mobile number involved, a move that Amobi highlighted as a significant procedural error. The company later contacted him privately through X, requesting a telephone conversation to discuss the matter further.

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During the private call, a customer service representative apologized for the earlier public statement, admitting that she had no immediate answers for the data disappearance. She promised to escalate the case to the technical team for a deeper investigation. The subsequent report from the technical team attributed the consumption to 30GB on Google services and 19GB on YouTube during the day in question. However, Amobi strongly disputed these figures, particularly the claim regarding YouTube usage while he was attending a meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Device Records and Evidence

To refute MTN's claims, Amobi presented detailed device records from his iPhone 17 Pro Max. He noted that the device has a 5,088 mAh battery capacity and is at 95 percent battery health. According to his calculations, streaming a 4K video on YouTube for three hours would consume approximately 25 to 30 percent of the battery. However, his phone's usage logs showed that YouTube only used 2 percent of the battery and required about 20 minutes of screen time on the disputed day.

Furthermore, Amobi pointed out that his total YouTube data consumption over the 10 months he had used the device was only 23.8GB. This historical data makes MTN's claim that he consumed 19GB on the platform in a single day highly questionable. The podcast host emphasized that MTN's explanation failed to account for the remaining data or establish how the alleged consumption occurred while his mobile data was disabled.

Broader Industry Implications

Amobi clarified that he does not intend to blame the individual customer service representative, describing her as an employee performing her duties. Instead, he insists that MTN's management must account for its public claims and resolve the underlying complaint. He has demanded that the company bring its investigation results to court, signaling a broader challenge to the transparency of billing systems in the sector.

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The incident has triggered similar reactions from other social media users who have experienced unexplained data depletion. Software engineer Akinrinlola Olamide alleged that MTN's data usage meter is no longer functioning correctly on the company's app, leading to recurring issues. Another user, Big Sam @_samueld_, reported the disappearance of 1.28 terabyte of data subscriptions, noting a lack of response from the telco when seeking remedies for the situation.

As of the time of reporting, Amobi has not provided further details regarding the specific legal steps he plans to take. MTN Nigeria has yet to respond to requests for comment from the media. The upcoming court date on 18 November will serve as a critical test case for regulatory measures and transparency in telecommunications billing systems across Nigeria.