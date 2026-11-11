Amnesty International Urges Nigerian Government to Release Journalist Daniel Ojukwu

Amnesty International Nigeria demands the immediate release of investigative reporter Daniel Ojukwu, citing threats to press freedom amid a court remand until December 2026.

Amnesty International Nigeria today called on the Federal Government to free investigative journalist Daniel Ojukwu, who has been remanded in custody by a Federal High Court in Abuja for 21 days. The report, issued on the organisation's X account, warns that Ojukwu's prolonged detention threatens press freedom and could create a climate of fear among reporters tackling corruption and abuse of power.

Remand Details and Legal Background

The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Ojukwu to remain in the Kuje Correctional Centre until 1 December 2026. The remand follows a 12-count cyberstalking charge against the journalist for writing about the senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu, Adejoke Orelope‑Adefulire, over alleged diversion of public funds. Ojukwu pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to have his bail application heard in December 2026.

Also read Court remands FIJ journalist Daniel Ojukwu in Kuje prison over cyberstalking charges

Amnesty's Concerns About Judicial Intimidation

Amnesty International Nigeria says the remand is part of a wider pattern that uses the criminal justice system to punish reporters who investigate public officials. The organisation recalls that in May 2024 police officers seized Ojukwu while he was conducting his work, suggesting a systematic approach to stifling investigative journalism. The rights group notes that continuing legal action could discourage other reporters from pursuing sensitive stories.

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Impact on Investigative Reporting and Next Steps

Amnesty urges authorities to ensure that any proceedings against Ojukwu comply with international human rights standards, especially the right to a fair trial. The organisation also demands that the government end harassment of fellow investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo, who faces similar threats. By protecting journalists' rights to report without fear, Amnesty argues, Nigeria can safeguard freedom of expression and accountability. The call for release highlights the urgent need for the government to separate judicial powers from political pressure and to uphold democratic norms in its handling of media professionals.